International
https://sputniknews.com/20220709/suspected-authentic-picasso-painting-seized-at-ibiza-airport-report-says-1097135506.html
Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized at Ibiza Airport, Report Says
Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized at Ibiza Airport, Report Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish law enforcement officers seized a painting that might be a Pablo Picasso original at Ibiza International Airport, Diario de Ibiza... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T15:53+0000
2022-07-09T15:53+0000
ibiza
pablo picasso
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101318/97/1013189751_0:0:2410:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_381e936ee4bb6b25e8e66af7e5494fe7.jpg
According to the news outlet, the passenger, arriving from Switzerland, refused to declare the artwork and said it was fake. However, a number of signs indicated that the painting was genuine.If the artwork turns out to be authentic, its cost may exceed 400,000 euros ($407,000).
ibiza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101318/97/1013189751_0:0:2410:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_18769fe403498a56429fae27d89c8a17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ibiza, pablo picasso

Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized at Ibiza Airport, Report Says

15:53 GMT 09.07.2022
© Sputnik / A. CheprunovPortrait of Pablo Picasso
Portrait of Pablo Picasso - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2022
© Sputnik / A. Cheprunov
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish law enforcement officers seized a painting that might be a Pablo Picasso original at Ibiza International Airport, Diario de Ibiza reported on Saturday.
According to the news outlet, the passenger, arriving from Switzerland, refused to declare the artwork and said it was fake. However, a number of signs indicated that the painting was genuine.
If the artwork turns out to be authentic, its cost may exceed 400,000 euros ($407,000).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала