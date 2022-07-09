https://sputniknews.com/20220709/suspected-authentic-picasso-painting-seized-at-ibiza-airport-report-says-1097135506.html

Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized at Ibiza Airport, Report Says

Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized at Ibiza Airport, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish law enforcement officers seized a painting that might be a Pablo Picasso original at Ibiza International Airport, Diario de Ibiza... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-09T15:53+0000

2022-07-09T15:53+0000

2022-07-09T15:53+0000

ibiza

pablo picasso

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101318/97/1013189751_0:0:2410:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_381e936ee4bb6b25e8e66af7e5494fe7.jpg

According to the news outlet, the passenger, arriving from Switzerland, refused to declare the artwork and said it was fake. However, a number of signs indicated that the painting was genuine.If the artwork turns out to be authentic, its cost may exceed 400,000 euros ($407,000).

ibiza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ibiza, pablo picasso