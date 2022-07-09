International
SC Justice Brett Kavanaugh Flees Through Steakhouse Backdoor to Avoid Protesters
SC Justice Brett Kavanaugh Flees Through Steakhouse Backdoor to Avoid Protesters
Protests have become a common occurrence at the Supreme Court Justice’s house after the court overturned Roe v. Wade. 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to exit through the backdoor of a Washington, D.C. steakhouse on Thursday after protesters gathered out front, according to Politico’s Playbook newsletter.Kavanaugh was dining at the downtown DC location of Morton’s Steakhouse when protesters gathered outside, demanding that the restaurant’s manager kick Kavanaugh out of the restaurant.The Twitter account ShutDown_DC claimed that Kavanaugh had snuck out the back of the restaurant.The protest was in response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, ending national abortion protections in the country. Kavanaugh was a part of the majority in that decision. During his 2018 confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh said that Roe v. Wade was “settled as precedent of the Supreme Court.”The court did not make a comment on Kavanaugh’s interrupted dinner but a person familiar with the situation told Politico that Kavanaugh did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal. They did not mention what exit Kavanaugh used to leave the restaurant.As for the restaurant, they were not amused. Sending a statement to a Politico reporter, they stated that everyone should have the right to eat dinner.
SC Justice Brett Kavanaugh Flees Through Steakhouse Backdoor to Avoid Protesters

00:47 GMT 09.07.2022
Protests have become a common occurrence at the Supreme Court Justice’s house after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to exit through the backdoor of a Washington, D.C. steakhouse on Thursday after protesters gathered out front, according to Politico’s Playbook newsletter.
Kavanaugh was dining at the downtown DC location of Morton’s Steakhouse when protesters gathered outside, demanding that the restaurant’s manager kick Kavanaugh out of the restaurant.
The Twitter account ShutDown_DC claimed that Kavanaugh had snuck out the back of the restaurant.
The protest was in response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, ending national abortion protections in the country. Kavanaugh was a part of the majority in that decision. During his 2018 confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh said that Roe v. Wade was “settled as precedent of the Supreme Court.”
The court did not make a comment on Kavanaugh’s interrupted dinner but a person familiar with the situation told Politico that Kavanaugh did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal. They did not mention what exit Kavanaugh used to leave the restaurant.
As for the restaurant, they were not amused. Sending a statement to a Politico reporter, they stated that everyone should have the right to eat dinner.
“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”
