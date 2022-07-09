https://sputniknews.com/20220709/russia-to-launch-proton-m-heavy-rocket-for-foreign-customer-in-fall-2022-1097124287.html

Russia to Launch Proton-M Heavy Rocket for Foreign Customer in Fall 2022

2022-07-09T04:50+0000

The director general added that the spacecraft has already been delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome's technical complex and is ready for work with a space head module.Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin earlier told Sputnik that Russia was planning two launches of Proton-M spacecraft in summer and late fall. Russia has yet to conduct Proton-M launches in 2022.Three Proton-M launches were initially planned for 2022 — all three spacecraft have already been brought to the Baikonur Cosmodrome. One of the said spacecraft was planned to launch the Russian-European mission ExoMars 2022; however, the mission has been suspended due to anti-Russia sanctions.Russia currently has 14 Proton-M spacecraft either already assembled or at the production stage. Moscow is planning to suspend the use of Proton-Ms after they all are launched.

