Report: At Least 5 Women Spiked With 'Rape Drug' at SPD Event Attended by Scholz
Report: At Least 5 Women Spiked With ‘Rape Drug’ at SPD Event Attended by Scholz
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Several women were been slipped a so-called 'rape drug' during an event for the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) attended by German...
Report: At Least 5 Women Spiked With ‘Rape Drug’ at SPD Event Attended by Scholz
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Several women were been slipped a so-called 'rape drug' during an event for the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German media reported on Saturday, citing SPD internal communication.
The term "rape drug" refers to the substances that abusers use to render a person incapacitated, usually to commit sexual violence.
German police detailed on Saturday that their investigation was launched after a 21-year-old woman went to the hospital on Thursday after she was unable to remember any of the events that took place after the Wednesday party and had felt 'unwell.'
The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday at a party of the SPD parliamentary faction, which was attended by nearly 1,000 people. Alongside Scholz, lawmakers, staff of the Bundestag and local constituencies participated in the event, Tagesspiegel newspaper said.
The leader of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Mathias Martin, said in a letter to the party's lawmakers that there was clearly an assault with "rape drugs" at the party. "This is an outrageous incident that we immediately reported to the Bundestag police," Martin said.
A total of five victims had been reported as of Saturday, with the Berlin criminal police launching a probe into the incident, the newspaper added; however, other outlets have indicated that as many as nine women may have been affected.
Citing German media, AFP reported that investigators were still waiting test results from individuals who had been affected by the suspected date-rape drug.