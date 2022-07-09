https://sputniknews.com/20220709/protesters-storm-sri-lanka-presidents-palace-reports-say-1097126169.html
The island nation has been suffering from a grave economic crisis over the past several weeks; it is considered to be the nation's worst economic downturn
asia & pacific, sri lanka
Sri Lanka's President Reportedly Flees Residence as 'Thousands' of Protesters Enter the Building
07:35 GMT 09.07.2022 (Updated: 08:32 GMT 09.07.2022)
The island nation has been suffering from a grave economic crisis over the past several weeks; it is considered to be the nation's worst economic downturn since the country gained independence in 1948.
"Thousands" of protesters in Sri Lanka
breached the barriers around the presidential residence on Saturday, focring their way into the building, reports suggest.
AFP reported, citing a source, that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the residence.
"The president was escorted to safety", a source told AFP, noting that troops had to shoot in the air to keep the crowd away from the building.
A live video circulating online purportedly shows a vast angry mob near the house, with some of them trying to get in. Other clips, uploaded on the social media, show protesters inside the building, chanting slogans and wandering around.
The storming of the residence comes after protesters staged a major demonstration in Colombo, demanding the president's resignation, as they blame Rajapaksa and his family for the deteriorating economic situation.
The crisis was caused by a shortage of foreign exchange resulting from a decrease of the tourist flow due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. This has led to a lack of fuel, food and medicine. It has also resulted in constant blackouts across the country.
Back in May, mass demonstrations forced Mahinda Rajapaksa, a brother of the president, to resign
from the post of the prime minister. A month later, another brother of the president, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa
announced his resignation from his parliamentary seat.