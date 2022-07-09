https://sputniknews.com/20220709/protesters-storm-sri-lanka-presidents-palace-reports-say-1097126169.html

Sri Lanka's President Reportedly Flees Residence as 'Thousands' of Protesters Enter the Building

The island nation has been suffering from a grave economic crisis over the past several weeks; it is considered to be the nation's worst economic downturn... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Thousands" of protesters in Sri Lanka breached the barriers around the presidential residence on Saturday, focring their way into the building, reports suggest. AFP reported, citing a source, that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the residence.A live video circulating online purportedly shows a vast angry mob near the house, with some of them trying to get in. Other clips, uploaded on the social media, show protesters inside the building, chanting slogans and wandering around.The storming of the residence comes after protesters staged a major demonstration in Colombo, demanding the president's resignation, as they blame Rajapaksa and his family for the deteriorating economic situation.The crisis was caused by a shortage of foreign exchange resulting from a decrease of the tourist flow due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. This has led to a lack of fuel, food and medicine. It has also resulted in constant blackouts across the country.Back in May, mass demonstrations forced Mahinda Rajapaksa, a brother of the president, to resign from the post of the prime minister. A month later, another brother of the president, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa announced his resignation from his parliamentary seat.

