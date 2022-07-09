https://sputniknews.com/20220709/political-education-provides-a-path-for-movements-for-liberation-1097119369.html

Political Education Provides a Path for Movements for Liberation

Political Education Provides a Path for Movements for Liberation

Movement Wins CO Abortion Protections, New Iran Sanctions Jeapordize Nuclear Deal Neogtiations, Biden Playing Politics WIth Brittney Griner

Political Education Provides A Path For Movements For Liberation Movement Wins CO Abortion Protections, New Iran Sanctions Jeapordize Nuclear Deal Neogtiations, Biden Playing Politics WIth Brittney Griner

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Eliza Lucero, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver to discuss a recent executive order by Colorado governor Jared Polis that outlines protections for women seeking abortions in Colorado as the state faces a likely influx of out-of-state abortion patients, how a popular movement for reproductive justice forced Polis to take this action and strengthen already strong abortion protections in the state, and the important tasks that remain in the struggle for reproductive justice and why only a popular movement will deliver success.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mazda Majidi, long-time antiwar and social justice activist who is from Iran and has written extensively on the nuclear deal and other issues pertaining to Iran and the Middle East to discuss new sanctions imposed on Iran’s oil market that target its dealing with East Asian nations like China, how this move complicates negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal and how the US has essentially sabotaged those negotiations with these sanctions and lopsided demands, the ulterior purpose of these sanctions as a warning shot against China as the trend toward a multipolar world order continues, and how the trend toward multipolarity effects the Iranian calculus on engaging in these negotiations with the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss Brittney Griner’s guilty plea in a Russian court and the politics that the Biden administration is playing instead of working to secure her release, why comparisons between Griner and Lebron James are misplaced and what it reveals about the devaluation of women's sports, and the hypocrisy of renewed calls to exclude Russian athletes from all international sports as long as the war in Ukraine goes on and after it ends.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights to discuss the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion and its ties to patriarchy and white supremacy, the ongoing protests over the racist police killing of Jayland Walker and the struggle against racist police terror, and the centrality of political education in the path away from the Black misleadership class and toward liberation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

