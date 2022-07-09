LIVE UPDATES: Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border

Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border

ussian Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on Saturday that the region's authorities had extended the yellow terrorist threat level until July 23 due to a tense situation at the border with Ukraine.

"The situation at the border remains tense. Together with the heads of law enforcement agencies, we decided to extend the yellow terrorist alert level for two more weeks - until July 23," Starovoit said on Telegram.

He urged citizens to be vigilant and alert authorities about suspicious citizens, abandoned objects, and drones.