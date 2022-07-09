LIVE UPDATES: Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border

Since the beginning of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 237 Ukrainian planes, 137 helicopters, 1,488 drones, 3,964 tanks and other armored vehicles, 730 rocket launchers, and 3,112 artillery pieces, the MoD stated.
Russian troops and Donbass militias continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the joint forces liberated the city of Lisichansk, pushing Kiev's troops out of the Lugansk People's Republic, which Russia and several other countries recognized earlier this year.
Moscow launched the special op on February 24 in response to attacks perpetrated by Kiev against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Russia noted that its goal was to stop the eight-year-long war, perpetrated by Kiev against Donbass.
Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border
ussian Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on Saturday that the region's authorities had extended the yellow terrorist threat level until July 23 due to a tense situation at the border with Ukraine.
"The situation at the border remains tense. Together with the heads of law enforcement agencies, we decided to extend the yellow terrorist alert level for two more weeks - until July 23," Starovoit said on Telegram.
He urged citizens to be vigilant and alert authorities about suspicious citizens, abandoned objects, and drones.