International
https://sputniknews.com/20220709/live-updates-russia-extends-yellow-terror-alert-in-kursk-region-amid-tensions-on-ukrainian-border-1097124454.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border
Since the beginning of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 237 Ukrainian planes, 137 helicopters, 1,488 drones, 3,964 tanks and... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T05:25+0000
2022-07-09T05:25+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091862075_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_c8a38e94c2cd04b04dfd7ab4d4650bb8.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091862075_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_3907b40e2232d32adc2a71ae5bceaaa8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border

05:25 GMT 09.07.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Since the beginning of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 237 Ukrainian planes, 137 helicopters, 1,488 drones, 3,964 tanks and other armored vehicles, 730 rocket launchers, and 3,112 artillery pieces, the MoD stated.
Russian troops and Donbass militias continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the joint forces liberated the city of Lisichansk, pushing Kiev's troops out of the Lugansk People's Republic, which Russia and several other countries recognized earlier this year.
Moscow launched the special op on February 24 in response to attacks perpetrated by Kiev against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Russia noted that its goal was to stop the eight-year-long war, perpetrated by Kiev against Donbass.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
05:27 GMT 09.07.2022
Russia Extends Yellow Terror Alert in Kursk Region Amid Tensions on Ukrainian Border
ussian Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on Saturday that the region's authorities had extended the yellow terrorist threat level until July 23 due to a tense situation at the border with Ukraine.

"The situation at the border remains tense. Together with the heads of law enforcement agencies, we decided to extend the yellow terrorist alert level for two more weeks - until July 23," Starovoit said on Telegram.

He urged citizens to be vigilant and alert authorities about suspicious citizens, abandoned objects, and drones.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала