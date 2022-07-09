https://sputniknews.com/20220709/johnsons-allies-reportedly-planning-to-prevent-sunak-from-becoming-new-tory-leader-1097123647.html

Johnson's Allies Reportedly Planning to Prevent Sunak From Becoming New Tory Leader

Johnson's Allies Reportedly Planning to Prevent Sunak From Becoming New Tory Leader

Sunak, who resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer on Tuesday, officially announced his nomination for the post of the new leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister on Friday. UK broadcaster SkyNews has reported that the domain 'ready4rishi.com' to launch Sunak's Conservative leadership campaign was registered on Wednesday, the day before Johnson announced his resignation.The media cited a cabinet minister loyal to Johnson as saying that the prime minister's allies would try to stop Sunak from becoming the new Tory leader.One government official close to Johnson told the media that Sunak has not informed the prime minister of his intention to resign. Another source said that Sunak "tried to call the prime minister but he didn’t answer", according to the report.Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party, and would remain in office until the appointment of a new prime minister.

