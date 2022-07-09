https://sputniknews.com/20220709/iq-of-doorknob-wh-assistant-press-sec-mocked-after-she-defends-biden-over-his-teleprompter-jab-1097134143.html

‘IQ of Doorknob’: WH Assistant Press Sec Mocked After She Defends Biden Over His Teleprompter Jab

‘IQ of Doorknob’: WH Assistant Press Sec Mocked After She Defends Biden Over His Teleprompter Jab

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly been mocked for the number of verbal slip-ups he's made during his nearly five-decade-long career as a politician. Biden... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-09T14:23+0000

2022-07-09T14:23+0000

2022-07-09T14:34+0000

us

joe biden

white house

gaffe

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570545_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_71c419e532a33f13e39b27fc46a076d2.jpg

Netizens honed in on Twitter remarks made by White House Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons, who tried to defend President Joe Biden over his teleprompter gaffe on Friday, when he spoke of protecting women's reproductive rights.“No,” Simons tweeted in response to Republican strategist Greg Price mocking Biden on Twitter, claiming that the 46th US president had said “Let me repeat that line” out loud. Price referred to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, a 2004 American comedy film, where the main character is unable to avoid repeating mistakes written for him on a teleprompter.Almost all Twitter users were quick to post sarcastic remarks, making fun of Biden’s cognitive abilities. Price himself tweeted, “Yes, I totally believe you, and your boss is definitely not a vegetable”.In a separate tweet, the Republican strategist noted that “the level of spin from the Medias Touch bro to defend President pudding brain is truly incredible”.One user minced no words when tweeting that “POTUS has severe dementia and you [Simons] simply can’t hide it anymore no matter how hard you try. It obvious & openly talked about by a majority of America and our enemies”.“No, he [Biden] actually said, ‘Emilie has the IQ of a doorknob for denying I clearly said, ‘repeat the line with clear proof and thanks for your vote and support’,” another netizen wrote.Biden has been drawing Internet attention with his gaffes and hiccups for quite some time, mixing up Iraq with Iran, as well as Sweden with Switzerland, promising to put 720 million American women back into the workforce (the entire US population is just 321 million), and – as a Democratic presidential candidate - telling black potential voters they are not black if they could not figure out whether to vote for him or Donald Trump.

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, white house, gaffe, twitter