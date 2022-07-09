https://sputniknews.com/20220709/iq-of-doorknob-wh-assistant-press-sec-mocked-after-she-defends-biden-over-his-teleprompter-jab-1097134143.html
‘IQ of Doorknob’: WH Assistant Press Sec Mocked After She Defends Biden Over His Teleprompter Jab
14:23 GMT 09.07.2022 (Updated: 14:34 GMT 09.07.2022)
US President Joe Biden has repeatedly been mocked for the number of verbal slip-ups he's made during his nearly five-decade-long career as a politician. Biden himself admitted back in 2018 that he was “a gaffe machine”, something that was confirmed once again this week.
Netizens honed in on Twitter remarks made by White House Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons, who tried to defend President Joe Biden
over his teleprompter gaffe on Friday, when he spoke of protecting women's reproductive rights.
“It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote, repeat the line,” the POTUS said.
“No,” Simons tweeted
in response to Republican strategist Greg Price mocking Biden on Twitter, claiming that the 46th US president had said “Let me repeat that line” out loud. Price referred to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, a 2004 American comedy film, where the main character is unable to avoid repeating mistakes written for him on a teleprompter.
Almost all Twitter users were quick to post sarcastic remarks, making fun of Biden’s cognitive abilities. Price himself tweeted, “Yes, I totally believe you, and your boss is definitely not a vegetable”.
In a separate tweet, the Republican strategist noted that “the level of spin from the Medias Touch bro to defend President pudding brain is truly incredible”.
One user minced no words when tweeting that “POTUS has severe dementia and you [Simons] simply can’t hide it anymore no matter how hard you try. It obvious & openly talked about by a majority of America and our enemies”.
“No, he [Biden] actually said, ‘Emilie has the IQ of a doorknob for denying I clearly said, ‘repeat the line with clear proof and thanks for your vote and support’,” another netizen wrote.
Biden has been drawing Internet attention with his gaffes and hiccups for quite some time, mixing up Iraq with Iran
, as well as Sweden with Switzerland
, promising to put 720 million American women
back into the workforce (the entire US population is just 321 million), and – as a Democratic presidential candidate - telling black potential voters
they are not black if they could not figure out whether to vote for him or Donald Trump.