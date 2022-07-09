https://sputniknews.com/20220709/huh-kamala-harris-serves-up-fresh-word-salad-in-cbs-interview-while-discussing-roe-v-wade-1097136964.html

Huh? Kamala Harris Serves Up Fresh Word Salad in CBS Interview While Discussing Roe v Wade

The comments were the third time in days that the gaffe-prone vice president has been trashed by detractors over jumbled, incoherent remarks

Vice President Kamala has once again put her proverbial foot in her mouth in an interview after being asked whether it was a mistake for Democrats not to have codified Roe v Wade into law to provide federal protections for abortion.“I think that to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed but we certainly believed that certain issues are just settled,” Harris said, speaking to CBS News.“Clearly [they] were not,” the interviewer interjected.“No, that’s right, and that’s why I do believe that we are living sadly, in real unsettled times,” Harris added.CBS edited the word salad out of its preview of its interview with the vice president, which is expected to air in full on Sunday.The vice president has already taken flak from conservatives over her string of media commentaries on Roe v Wade, particularly including the suggestion last week implicitly comparing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling which legalized abortion nationwide to slavery.A separate Harris word salad went viral on Tuesday as she visited the Chicago suburb of Highland Park to try to bring comfort to families and victims of Monday’s Independence Day rampage, in which seven people were killed and 46 were injured during a 4th of July parade.“We gotta take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” Harris said. “The whole nation should understand and have a level of empathy to understand that this can happen anywhere, in any peace-loving community. And we should stand together and speak out about why it’s gotta stop,” she urged.The 57-year-old former attorney general of California, who was picked by Biden as his running mate despite dropping out of the 2020 campaign before any primaries or caucuses after her record of incarcerating African Americans on petty drug offenses was called out by Tulsi Gabbard, has repeatedly raised concerns over her fitness for her job amid a steady stream of empty or outright nonsensical remarks in interviews and speeches.Harris’s approval rating plummeted to the worst of any vice president in living memory late last year, below even those of Iraq War architect Dick Cheney, and Dan Quayle, the gaffe-prone VP to George H.W. Bush who once said that he regretted not studying Latin harder in school to be able to converse with people from Latin America.

