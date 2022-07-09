https://sputniknews.com/20220709/former-japanese-pm-abe-assassinated-president-biden-struggles-to-read-the-teleprompter-1097121974.html
Former Japanese PM Abe Assassinated, President Biden Struggles to Read the Teleprompter
Former Japanese PM Abe Assassinated, President Biden Struggles to Read the Teleprompter
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk canceling his Twitter purchase, and Mexico's President... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T04:50+0000
2022-07-09T04:50+0000
2022-07-09T09:50+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
japan
punk rock
soros
koch brothers
farmers
wisconsin
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097121666_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3469a8b26d27d08fcac5f17d28830ead.png
Former Japanese PM Abe Assassinated, President Biden Struggles to Read the Teleprompter
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk canceling his Twitter purchase, and Mexico's President staying neutral on Ukraine.
GUESTDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Libertarian Beliefs, Liberals Pushing for War with Russia, and Liberty Loving AmericansCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Elon Musk Ends Twitter Bid, DropBox Ballot Ruling in Wisconsin, and Democrat VotersIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the overarching power of the state, the woke ideology, and American optimism. Daniel talked about imperialism and how the Patriot Act has been weaponized against American citizens. Daniel explained how he sees the liberal new order and Libertarians who live in the DC beltway.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the art of negotiations, working in the media, and former PM Abe was assassinated. Carmine discussed the lack of international interest for Americans and the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on ballot drop boxes. Carmine spoke about the average Democrat voter and the history of fascism in Italy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
japan
wisconsin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097121666_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4526f196e34a6a26da862d2f60cd3161.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, japan, punk rock, soros, koch brothers, farmers, wisconsin, аудио, radio
Former Japanese PM Abe Assassinated, President Biden Struggles to Read the Teleprompter
04:50 GMT 09.07.2022 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 09.07.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk canceling his Twitter purchase, and Mexico's President staying neutral on Ukraine.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Libertarian Beliefs, Liberals Pushing for War with Russia, and Liberty Loving Americans
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Elon Musk Ends Twitter Bid, DropBox Ballot Ruling in Wisconsin, and Democrat Voters
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the overarching power of the state, the woke ideology, and American optimism. Daniel talked about imperialism and how the Patriot Act has been weaponized against American citizens. Daniel explained how he sees the liberal new order and Libertarians who live in the DC beltway.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the art of negotiations, working in the media, and former PM Abe was assassinated. Carmine discussed the lack of international interest for Americans and the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on ballot drop boxes. Carmine spoke about the average Democrat voter and the history of fascism in Italy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik