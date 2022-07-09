https://sputniknews.com/20220709/former-japanese-pm-abe-assassinated-president-biden-struggles-to-read-the-teleprompter-1097121974.html

Former Japanese PM Abe Assassinated, President Biden Struggles to Read the Teleprompter

Former Japanese PM Abe Assassinated, President Biden Struggles to Read the Teleprompter

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk canceling his Twitter purchase, and Mexico's President... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-09T04:50+0000

2022-07-09T04:50+0000

2022-07-09T09:50+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

japan

punk rock

soros

koch brothers

farmers

wisconsin

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097121666_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3469a8b26d27d08fcac5f17d28830ead.png

Former Japanese PM Abe Assassinated, President Biden Struggles to Read the Teleprompter On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk canceling his Twitter purchase, and Mexico's President staying neutral on Ukraine.

GUESTDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Libertarian Beliefs, Liberals Pushing for War with Russia, and Liberty Loving AmericansCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Elon Musk Ends Twitter Bid, DropBox Ballot Ruling in Wisconsin, and Democrat VotersIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the overarching power of the state, the woke ideology, and American optimism. Daniel talked about imperialism and how the Patriot Act has been weaponized against American citizens. Daniel explained how he sees the liberal new order and Libertarians who live in the DC beltway.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the art of negotiations, working in the media, and former PM Abe was assassinated. Carmine discussed the lack of international interest for Americans and the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on ballot drop boxes. Carmine spoke about the average Democrat voter and the history of fascism in Italy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

japan

wisconsin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, japan, punk rock, soros, koch brothers, farmers, wisconsin, аудио, radio