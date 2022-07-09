https://sputniknews.com/20220709/ex-japanese-prime-minister-assassinated-in-nara-1097113114.html

Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated in Nara

Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated in Nara

In this episode if Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas is discussing current news, including Shinzo Abe's assassination other breaking headlines. 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

Guests:Scottie Nell Hughes - American journalist, news anchor and political commentator.David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalKJ Noh - is a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific regionIn the first hour, Jamarl discusses breaking news of the assasination of the former Prime Minister of Japan and other breaking headlines.In the second hour, Jamarl is joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss all things political from pilot shortages, vaccine mandates, to the Biden administration's approval rate.In the third hour, Jamarl speaks with David Tawil on the topics of economics and KJ Noh on the topic of international relations, specifically the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

