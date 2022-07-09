https://sputniknews.com/20220709/ex-japanese-prime-minister-assassinated-in-nara-1097113114.html
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated in Nara
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated in Nara
In this episode if Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas is discussing current news, including Shinzo Abe's assassination other breaking headlines.
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated in Nara
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated in Nara
Guests:Scottie Nell Hughes - American journalist, news anchor and political commentator.David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalKJ Noh - is a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific regionIn the first hour, Jamarl discusses breaking news of the assasination of the former Prime Minister of Japan and other breaking headlines.In the second hour, Jamarl is joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss all things political from pilot shortages, vaccine mandates, to the Biden administration's approval rate.In the third hour, Jamarl speaks with David Tawil on the topics of economics and KJ Noh on the topic of international relations, specifically the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated in Nara
04:36 GMT 09.07.2022 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 09.07.2022)
In this episode if Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas is discussing current news, including Shinzo Abe's assassination other breaking headlines.
Scottie Nell Hughes - American journalist, news anchor and political commentator.
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
KJ Noh - is a journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region
In the first hour, Jamarl discusses breaking news of the assasination of the former Prime Minister of Japan and other breaking headlines.
In the second hour, Jamarl is joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss all things political from pilot shortages, vaccine mandates, to the Biden administration's approval rate.
In the third hour, Jamarl speaks with David Tawil on the topics of economics and KJ Noh on the topic of international relations, specifically the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
