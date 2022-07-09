International
https://sputniknews.com/20220709/eu-climate-plan-doomed-unless-sanctions-against-russia-lifted-eu-lawmaker-says-1097137210.html
EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Russia Lifted, EU Lawmaker Says
EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Russia Lifted, EU Lawmaker Says
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The controversial EU green transition plan, also known as Fit for 55, which was designed to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T18:28+0000
2022-07-09T18:28+0000
european union
russia
climate change
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095211695_0:0:3543:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_75524e0a060c3186bfa3816be7e1fc41.jpg
"They don't know how to save their unrealistic and dangerous Fit for 55 strategy without canceling the sanctions against Russia," Haider said.On Wednesday, the European Parliament backed EU regulations designating nuclear and gas energy as environmentally sustainable economic activities, saying that private investment in gas and nuclear projects may play a role in the green transition process.This decision by the European Parliament signaled that EU governments are facing a stark reality, recognizing that more time and more realistic goals are required to transform the energy infrastructure in Europe, Haider said. Meanwhile, the Freedom Party of Austria has repeatedly raised the issue of impractical goals set as benchmarks for the EU and warned of grave consequences for the European and Austrian economy should the Fit for 55 plan be fully implemented, he noted.Haider stressed that to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, Austria would have to cut emissions by 95% over the next 18 years, as a recent study shows that the country's CO2 emissions in 2021 reached 1990 levels.At the same time, the reality of the current energy market volatility has forced some EU countries, including Austria, to consider resuming the use of coal, which is the dirtiest fossil fuel, Haider added.Austria's state-owned Verbund AG was recently ordered to prepare the mothballed Mellach coal-fired power plant for emergency operation. It comes just two years after Austria became the second European country to completely eliminate coal from its energy production system.
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/russia-with-its-energy-can-be-modern-noahs-ark-as-west-buries-green-transition-rosneft-chief-1096433515.html
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095211695_393:0:3124:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cecd457d42a65469bf741c54d60faac0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, russia, climate change, sanctions

EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Russia Lifted, EU Lawmaker Says

18:28 GMT 09.07.2022
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerIn this June 1, 2021 file photo, people explore the wadden sea at the island Norderney, Germany, in front of wind turbines, producing renewable energy.
In this June 1, 2021 file photo, people explore the wadden sea at the island Norderney, Germany, in front of wind turbines, producing renewable energy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
International
India
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The controversial EU green transition plan, also known as Fit for 55, which was designed to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, is unfeasible unless sanctions against Russia are lifted, a EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, Roman Haider, told Sputnik.
"They don't know how to save their unrealistic and dangerous Fit for 55 strategy without canceling the sanctions against Russia," Haider said.
On Wednesday, the European Parliament backed EU regulations designating nuclear and gas energy as environmentally sustainable economic activities, saying that private investment in gas and nuclear projects may play a role in the green transition process.
A drilling rig at the oil company Rosneft's site at the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
Russia With Its Energy Can Be Modern ‘Noah’s Ark’ as West Buries ‘Green Transition’: Rosneft Chief
18 June, 11:57 GMT
This decision by the European Parliament signaled that EU governments are facing a stark reality, recognizing that more time and more realistic goals are required to transform the energy infrastructure in Europe, Haider said. Meanwhile, the Freedom Party of Austria has repeatedly raised the issue of impractical goals set as benchmarks for the EU and warned of grave consequences for the European and Austrian economy should the Fit for 55 plan be fully implemented, he noted.
"This package is a massive threat to businesses in Europe. It makes Europe even more dependent on imports and drives the price spiral further upwards. It destroys jobs, promotes the impoverishment of Europeans and is massively harmful to the environment. In short, Fit for 55 is a serious threat to Europe," Haider warned.
Haider stressed that to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, Austria would have to cut emissions by 95% over the next 18 years, as a recent study shows that the country's CO2 emissions in 2021 reached 1990 levels.
At the same time, the reality of the current energy market volatility has forced some EU countries, including Austria, to consider resuming the use of coal, which is the dirtiest fossil fuel, Haider added.
Austria's state-owned Verbund AG was recently ordered to prepare the mothballed Mellach coal-fired power plant for emergency operation. It comes just two years after Austria became the second European country to completely eliminate coal from its energy production system.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала