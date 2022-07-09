https://sputniknews.com/20220709/canada-to-broaden-scope-of-sanctions-introduced-against-russia---global-affairs-1097139238.html

Canada to Broaden Scope of Sanctions Introduced Against Russia - Global Affairs

Canada to Broaden Scope of Sanctions Introduced Against Russia - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada intends to expand the sanctions it has imposed against Russia, targeting the Russian industrial manufacturing sector, among... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-09T22:24+0000

2022-07-09T22:24+0000

2022-07-09T22:20+0000

canada

sanctions

russia

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553859_0:231:1920:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_a6eab9ae72c2188021f7a536ee513343.jpg

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada intends to impose further sanctions in relation to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Saturday.According to the release, the new sanctions build on the restrictions that Joly announced at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Friday.Canadian businesses will have 60 days to conclude contracts with the targeted Russian industries and services once the new sanctions come into effect, Global Affairs Canada said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

canada, sanctions, russia, ukraine crisis