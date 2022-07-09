Belligerence Toward Russia Likely to be Boris Johnson's Only Lasting 'Achievement'

https://sputniknews.com/20220709/belligerence-toward-russia-likely-to-be-boris-johnsons-only-lasting-achievement-1097129174.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Along with formally withdrawing the United Kingdom from the European Union and setting the stage for an uneasy post-Brexit relationship... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

Johnson resigned on Thursday over a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker. He stepped down after more than 40 members of parliament of his own ruling Conservative party abandoned his government and called on him to resign, thus ending his three-year tenure, during which he steered the country through a hard version of Brexit and engineered the nation's response to the Ukraine crisis.Johnson will continue to fulfill the role of party leader and prime minster until his successor is appointed.Enduring HostilityJohnson's confrontational policies toward Russia look likely to endure, whoever his successor is, the former diplomat cautioned.At least Johnson's strident tone of rhetoric toward Russia, especially over the Ukraine conflict was likely to subside as his successor would not need it to detract from scandals as the departing prime minister had, Ford suggested.However, Johnson's successor is going to face a legacy of economic mismanagement, Ford continued.Nevertheless, the opposition Labour Party was unlikely to do much better if it won the next UK general election, Ford predicted.Continuing MuddleFormer US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman agreed with this gloomy assessment."The muddle will continue," he told Sputnik.Irish political commentator Finian Cunningham also saw the UK's hostile policies to Russia in subservience to the United States as certain to continue.Cunningham also agreed with Ford that nothing would change even if Starmer and his Labour Party took over.NATO StoogeThe UK would also remain committed to its policy on the Irish problem, Cunningham continued.Nevertheless, Johnson's departure is to be welcomed, Cunningham assessed.'Madcap, Fleeting Moment In British History'None of Johnson's claimed successes would either endure or pass scrutiny in future, Cunningham believes.Johnson had been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.Nevertheless, Johnson was taken down by another scandal. He was accused of being in the know of sexual misconduct allegations against Christopher Pincher, while still appointing him as deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party. Pincher resigned in late June over allegations that he groped two men at a private members' club.

