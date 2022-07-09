https://sputniknews.com/20220709/as-abbott-takes-measures-against-illegals-white-house-tries-to-blame-him-for-chaos-1097127410.html

As Abbott Takes Measures Against Illegals, White House Tries to Blame Him For ‘Chaos’

As Abbott Takes Measures Against Illegals, White House Tries to Blame Him For ‘Chaos’

Since Democrat Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Republicans have repeatedly faulted him for the US immigration crisis, particularly citing his... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-09T08:54+0000

2022-07-09T08:54+0000

2022-07-09T08:54+0000

us

texas

gregg abbott

migrants

joe biden

policy

executive order

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097126688_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_03fe75cf9d7058c45bfb42be9891a065.jpg

The White House has accused Republican Texas Government Greg Abbott of prompting chaos at the US southern border, while also warning states against interfering in enforcement of immigration restrictions.The statement followed Abbott issuing an executive order on Thursday that allows Texas law enforcement, including National Guard and the Department of Public Safety, to return illegal immigrants apprehended in the state back to the US-Mexican border entry points.The order was issued despite the fact that the federal government is normally responsible for enforcement of immigration law. Critics, however, claim the Biden Administration is sitting on its hands and doing little to tackle the soaring number of border arrivals, which hit a third-consecutive monthly record high in May, when Border Patrol agents apprehended 239,416 illegal migrants, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).The governor referred to the US Constitution, which he said stipulates that the country “shall protect each [State in this Union] against [a border] invasion.”The total number of illegal migrants detained on the southern border since October is 1.5 million with four more months left this fiscal year, something that sets the Biden administration on pace to have another yearly record of illegal entries in the area.CBP data showed that the Biden administration witnessed a 20-year record high of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in 2021.Shortly after assuming office in January 2021, POTUS decided to reverse the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies, specifically halting construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement," and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.Earlier this year, Trump berated Biden for “eroding” the successful system that the 45th US president had put in place, claiming that his migration-related policies "were working better than they have ever seen on the southern border”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220413/us-lawmakers-inspecting-southern-border-spot-migrants-taking-selfies-against-unfinished-trump-wall-1094742709.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220608/6000-people-reportedly-join-migrant-caravan-of-the-year-en-route-from-mexico-to-us-1096119972.html

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, texas, gregg abbott, migrants, joe biden, policy, executive order