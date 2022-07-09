https://sputniknews.com/20220709/analyst-warns-of-catastrophic-effect-of-anti-russian-sanctions-on-global-energy-market-1097132262.html

Analyst Warns of ‘Catastrophic Effect’ of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Global Energy Market

Analyst Warns of ‘Catastrophic Effect’ of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Global Energy Market

Speaking at a government meeting on Friday, President Vladimir Putin admitted that Western sanctions against Russia damage the country’s economy, but added... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-09T12:32+0000

2022-07-09T12:32+0000

2022-07-09T12:32+0000

russia

us

vladimir putin

sanctions

special operation

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102337/24/1023372470_0:68:3086:1804_1920x0_80_0_0_9c9acd1c03bc9851caf1216eb2b506ee.jpg

The West made “numerous mistakes” when sanctioning Russia due to its ongoing special operation in Ukraine, Earl Rasmussen, Executive Vice President of the Eurasia Center in Washington, DC, has told Sputnik.According to him, many Western “leaders” do not realize the fact that “pipelines and refineries will require changes which will result in significant cost and time.” The Eurasia Center’s vice president suggested that “it will take years to provide the needed infrastructure required.”Touching upon Moscow developing opportunities for growth amid the sanctions, Rasmussen said that he shares Russian President Vladimir Putin’s view that the country’s energy companies should look and develop new markets in the east and south.The Eurasia Center’s vice president called for Russia’s “continued cooperation with China and India as well as other emerging areas such as Vietnam. Indonesia, Singapore and Central Asian countries.”The comments came after President Putin stated on Friday that the anti-Russian sanctions inflict more damage on those who imposed them than on Moscow.“We know that Europeans are trying to replace Russian energy resources, but the result of such actions is predictably an increase in gas prices in on-the-spot markets and an increase in the cost of energy resources for consumers, including households,” Putin said during a government meeting.He underscored that he had repeatedly warned his foreign colleagues about the consequences of slapping sanctions on Russia, particularly when it comes to the energy market, but that his warnings “fell on deaf ears.”On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after Donbass republics requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The US and its allies responded by imposing a set of “severe” sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. Subsequent disruptions in logistical and financial operations have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, also resulting in record inflation in the US and beyond.

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/g7-countries-announce-plan-to-further-impose-individual-sanctions-against-russia-1096711968.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/brussels-anti-russia-sanctions-raise-questions-about-sustainability-of-eus-financial-model--1096180114.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, us, vladimir putin, sanctions, special operation, ukraine