Abe's Murderer Says Believed Ex-Japanese PM Belonged to Organization Which Ruined His Life
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tetsuya Yamagami, who was detained for the murder of ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, said he wanted to oppose an unknown... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
japan, shinzo abe, assassination

Abe's Murderer Says Believed Ex-Japanese PM Belonged to Organization Which Ruined His Life

04:45 GMT 09.07.2022
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tetsuya Yamagami, who was detained for the murder of ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, said he wanted to oppose an unknown group with which Abe was allegedly involved.

"My mother, being involved with this group, had made a significant donation, and our lives were ruined as a result," Japanese broadcaster NHK quoted Yamagami as saying.

The information about what kind of group it is was not disclosed.
Japanese news agency Kyodo cited sources familiar with the investigation as saying that Yamagami was initially planning to attack a leader of a religious organization.
The name of the organization and its leader were also not disclosed.
Abe, 67, was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet) from a homemade gun. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.
