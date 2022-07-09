https://sputniknews.com/20220709/abes-murderer-says-believed-ex-japanese-pm-belonged-to-organization-which-ruined-his-life-1097124169.html

Abe's Murderer Says Believed Ex-Japanese PM Belonged to Organization Which Ruined His Life

Abe's Murderer Says Believed Ex-Japanese PM Belonged to Organization Which Ruined His Life

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tetsuya Yamagami, who was detained for the murder of ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, said he wanted to oppose an unknown... 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-09T04:45+0000

2022-07-09T04:45+0000

2022-07-09T04:45+0000

japan

shinzo abe

assassination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103340/72/1033407294_0:47:2048:1199_1920x0_80_0_0_9eff705ef130431fc1bc5bc33ace06d2.jpg

The information about what kind of group it is was not disclosed.Japanese news agency Kyodo cited sources familiar with the investigation as saying that Yamagami was initially planning to attack a leader of a religious organization.The name of the organization and its leader were also not disclosed.Abe, 67, was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet) from a homemade gun. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, shinzo abe, assassination