Western Countries Criticized Russia at G20 Meeting Instead of Discussing Economy, Lavrov Says
Western Countries Criticized Russia at G20 Meeting Instead of Discussing Economy, Lavrov Says
DENPASAR, Indonesia (Sputnik) - The Western countries have criticized Russia instead of discussing economic issues at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali
The foreign minister went on to say that Russia raised several "hard-hitting questions" before the Western partners, but did not receive any answers.The minister also noted that representatives from developing countries have not supported West's accusations and negative attitude toward Russia during the event.The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from July 7-8.The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.
Western Countries Criticized Russia at G20 Meeting Instead of Discussing Economy, Lavrov Says
DENPASAR, Indonesia (Sputnik) - The Western countries have criticized Russia instead of discussing economic issues at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"During the discussion, the Western partners avoided to follow the mandate of the Group of Twenty to address the global economy issues, and to reach agreements to find solutions related to sustainable development within the UN, and lost their train of thought once they started to criticize Russia amid the situation in Ukraine", Lavrov told reporters.
The foreign minister went on to say that Russia raised several "hard-hitting questions" before the Western partners, but did not receive any answers.
"They have no answers to these questions, there is only blatant russophobia, which they substitute for the necessity to negotiate key problems in the global economy and finance", he added.
The minister also noted that representatives from developing countries have not supported West's accusations and negative attitude toward Russia
during the event.
"Despite the behavior of our Western colleagues, who, by the way, have almost not been supported in their fuse by participants from developing countries, a useful discussion, which has allowed us to ask very hard-hitting questions to our Western colleagues, has taken place", Lavrov said.
The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from July 7-8.
The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.