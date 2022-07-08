https://sputniknews.com/20220708/western-countries-criticized-russia-at-g20-meeting-instead-of-discussing-economy-lavrov-says-1097094503.html

Western Countries Criticized Russia at G20 Meeting Instead of Discussing Economy, Lavrov Says

DENPASAR, Indonesia (Sputnik) - The Western countries have criticized Russia instead of discussing economic issues at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

The foreign minister went on to say that Russia raised several "hard-hitting questions" before the Western partners, but did not receive any answers.The minister also noted that representatives from developing countries have not supported West's accusations and negative attitude toward Russia during the event.The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from July 7-8.The series of G20 meetings under the Indonesian Presidency started on December 1, 2021 and will culminate in the Bali Summit on November 15-16, 2022.

