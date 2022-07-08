https://sputniknews.com/20220708/us-engagement-in-proxy-wars-econ-news-us-sanctions-tehran-amid-iran-deal-and-boris-johnson-resigns-1097083045.html

US Engagement In Proxy Wars, Econ News, US Sanctions Tehran Amid Iran Deal and Boris Johnson Resigns

US Engagement In Proxy Wars, Econ News, US Sanctions Tehran Amid Iran Deal and Boris Johnson Resigns

Nurses union calls for end to filibuster for abortion rights bill 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T08:31+0000

2022-07-08T08:31+0000

2022-07-08T08:31+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

proxy war

inflation

radio

boris johnson

iran

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097082899_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1019b1d23031da8c9a67c7bef312cbdd.png

US Engagement In Proxy Wars, Econ News, US Sanctions Iran Amid Iran Deal and Boris Johnson Resigns Nurses union calls for end to filibuster for abortion rights bill

Aaron Good, a political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, the author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State, published by Skyhorse, joins the show to talk about US engagement in proxy wars. The Intercept reported this week that US Special Operations forces are involved in low-profile proxy wars on a far greater scale than previously known. As recently as 2020, the Pentagon was involved in as many as 20 secret wars in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Called 127e Programs, they are usually couched as counterterrorism, such operations have taken place in Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia. Earlier reporting by the Intercept found that larger-scale operations were taking place in countries across the Sahel.Steve Grumbine, Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, a leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory joins the show to break down economic reports this week. New jobless claims were up slightly last week. They talk about whether a jobless rate of over 5% is what we need to calm inflation, as Larry Summers is advocating. And all signs right now are pointing to another 0.75 rate increase next month. The Misfits talk about the economic impact regular people are already experiencing as a result of these interventions and what we should expect to happen after the next rate hike.Tony Alexiou, principal at The Minotaur Group, a Washington, DC consulting firm that specializes in geopolitical risk and homeland security consultancy. Alexiou joins the show to talk about how relations between Iran and the West continue to deteriorate. Then they talk about a former British diplomat and the wife of another British diplomat who were allegedly arrested in Iran and charged with espionage. Iranian authorities say they were collecting soil samples in the desert near what is alleged to be an Iranian nuclear facility. The US yesterday imposed new sanctions on Iran amid half-hearted efforts to reenergize negotiations for the US to reenter the JCPOA, or Iran Nuclear Deal. And, a UK warship seized an Iranian shipment of advanced missiles on their way to Yemen’s Houthis. Then the Misfits talk about FBI Director Christopher Wray, in a rare appearance with his British counterpart, warning that the "threat" posed by the Chinese government to US businesses is getting worse, and he suggested that China may be taking steps to insulate itself from economic repercussions if it "invades" Taiwan.Dr. Kenneth Surin, is a political and foreign affairs analyst. Dr. Surin is a Professor Emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University joins the show to talk about Boris Johnson resignation. So Boris Johnson’s number is finally up. After a wave of resignations from ministers and pressure from members of his cabinet, he’s finally announced that he will resign - but not immediately, of course. Only after a successor is found.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

iran

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, proxy war, inflation, аудио, radio, boris johnson, iran, china