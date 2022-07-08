https://sputniknews.com/20220708/texas-governor-orders-arrest-of-illegal-migrants-as-he-accuses-biden-of-refusing-to-do-his-job-1097099723.html

Texas Governor Orders Arrest of Illegal Migrants as He Accuses Biden of ‘Refusing to Do His Job’

Texas Governor Orders Arrest of Illegal Migrants as He Accuses Biden of ‘Refusing to Do His Job’

The US remains in the grip of a migration crisis, with Customs and Border Protection data revealing last month that the number of illegal migrants apprehended... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T09:53+0000

2022-07-08T09:53+0000

2022-07-08T09:53+0000

us

mexico

migrants

joe biden

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097093217_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8a1cfef48703c29f3c1b4c04bb569b21.jpg

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has authorized his state’s National Guard and the Department of Public Safety to detain migrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to US-Mexican border entry points.The governor referred to the US Constitution, which he said stipulates that the country “shall protect each [State in this Union] against [a border] invasion.”The announcement comes after former Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli said he wanted Abbott to declare an invasion and enact a Title 42-style program, which envisages migrants being “repealed at the border” and automatically turned away.Cuccinelli’s remarks followed US authorities saying in late June that at least 51 migrants had died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas. The deceased 39 men and 12 women were discovered on the outskirts of San Antonio, in what became one of the deadliest human trafficking tragedies in recent history.The Biden administration is grappling with increasing border arrivals as US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed in mid-June that that Border Patrol agents apprehended 239,416 illegal migrants on the US southern border in May, a new record high.This year, the number of illegal migrants detained every month on the US’ southern border hit two record highs, in March and April, 222,339 and 235,478, respectively, according to CBP.In a separate development in March, Biden told migrants not to come to US, insisting that there had been a surge in immigration "in the last two years", but that that the current rise "could be" worse. The crisis on the US southern border began almost immediately after Biden took office in January 2021 and revoked Trump-era immigration policies, including the 45th president’s signature border wall and the “Remain in Mexico” program. Other measures, including promises to “restore and expand” the US asylum system, and to potentially provide a “path to citizenship” for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already residing in the US, led to a further surge in entry attempts.

https://sputniknews.com/20220402/doing-nothing-border-patrol-union-chief-rips-biden-migrant-policies-for-benefiting-smugglers-1094422591.html

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, mexico, migrants, joe biden, immigration