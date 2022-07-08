https://sputniknews.com/20220708/syrian-kurds-in-contact-with-us-about-turkeys-planned-military-operation-sdc-says-1097109904.html

Syrian Kurds in Contact With US About Turkey's Planned Military Operation, SDC Says

Syrian Kurds in Contact With US About Turkey's Planned Military Operation, SDC Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, is in touch with the US government... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T13:51+0000

2022-07-08T13:51+0000

2022-07-08T13:51+0000

syria

syrian democratic council (sdc)

kurds

middle east

syrian democratic forces (sdf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105748/88/1057488896_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_e702116820de0745b4277c79287847de.jpg

Saker said the cooperation between the Syrian Kurds and the United States remains strong.The SDC noted it has received assurances from Russia that Moscow will not green light Turkey's planned military operation in the region.According to the official, the op by Ankara would also make it impossible to safeguard prisons on their territory, and thousands of Daesh fighters may break free.At the same time, he said that the Syrian Kurds cooperate militarily with Damascus for the sole purpose of maintaining the state's sovereignty as well as its unity against Turkey.Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Ankara stood ready to undertake a new military operation in northern Syria that could begin at any moment. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area or inside Syria illegal and has urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with different insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. In late 2017, the Islamic State was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism mop-up operations are still underway.The US government backs Kurdish armed groups located in Syria despite protests from the Syrian government. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy as it steals Syrian oil.Daesh, also known as ISIS\IS\Islamic state is a terror group, banned in Russia and many other countries

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria, syrian democratic council (sdc), kurds, middle east, syrian democratic forces (sdf)