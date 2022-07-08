International
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference After G20 Meeting in Indonesia
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference After G20 Meeting in Indonesia
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference After G20 Meetings in Indonesia
Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.Previously, the minister held meeting withy his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as well as with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. His Friday schedule also includes negotiations with ministers from India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.
