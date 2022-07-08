https://sputniknews.com/20220708/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-g20-meeting-in-indonesia-1097089090.html
Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.Previously, the minister held meeting withy his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as well as with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. His Friday schedule also includes negotiations with ministers from India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.
The Group of Twenty (G20) is a platform for international economic and financial cooperation, which includes most of the world's largest economies. It is comprised of 19 independent nations and the European Union.
Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
Previously, the minister held meeting withy his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as well as with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. His Friday schedule also includes negotiations with ministers from India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.
