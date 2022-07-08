https://sputniknews.com/20220708/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-g20-meeting-in-indonesia-1097089090.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference After G20 Meeting in Indonesia

Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.Previously, the minister held meeting withy his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as well as with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. His Friday schedule also includes negotiations with ministers from India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

