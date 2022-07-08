https://sputniknews.com/20220708/robert-lewandowski-transfer-saga-rumbles-on-as-bayern-munich-continue-to-oppose-his-camp-nou-move-1097091842.html

Robert Lewandowski Transfer Saga Rumbles on as Bayern Munich Continue to Oppose His Camp Nou Move

Robert Lewandowski Transfer Saga Rumbles on as Bayern Munich Continue to Oppose His Camp Nou Move

For weeks, Lewandowski has been linked with a switch to Barcelona. Despite urging his current employers, Bayern Munich, to let him leave, the Bavarians have...

By now Robert Lewandowski would have wished to be in Catalonia, instead, he finds himself in Germany as Bayern Munich continue to play hardball over his potential move to Barcelona, Spanish publication Marca reported.The tussle for the signature of the two-time FIFA footballer of the year has shown no signs of coming to an end as both the Blaugrana and the Bavarians stand at opposing ends vis-à-vis his valuation.Ever since Barca and the Bundesliga champions began their negotiations over a deal for Lewandowski, Bayern haven't made any concessions in their demand for a full $51 million payment.On the other hand, the La Liga heavyweights have already upped their bid multiple times and it now stands at $41 million.Barcelona had been promised by Lewandowski's camp that this amount would be enough to seal the Warsaw-born football star's exit from Allianz Arena. Yet, Lionel Messi's former club now finds itself in a catch-22 situation as they can't do much about Bayern's continuing opposition to the deal. With Barca's finances in a mess and their debt standing over the $1.5 billion mark, it's highly unlikely that the Catalans would up their bid in the current circumstances.If the deal has to go through, Lewandowski would have to step in and convince his bosses in Bavaria that a deal with Barca would be a win-win for all three parties - both clubs and the player involved, which in this case he's himself.

