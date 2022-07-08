https://sputniknews.com/20220708/president-putin-addresses-situation-in-fuel-and-energy-sector-during-online-cabinet-meeting-1097102902.html
President Putin Addresses Situation in Fuel and Energy Sector During Online Cabinet Meeting
President Putin Addresses Situation in Fuel and Energy Sector During Online Cabinet Meeting
The situation on the fuel market remains turbulent due to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US and their allies after Moscow launched its special
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the cabinet via video conference in order to discuss the situation in the fuel and energy sector.
President Putin Addresses Situation in Fuel and Energy Sector During Online Cabinet Meeting
The situation on the fuel market remains turbulent due to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US and their allies after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine. As a result, fuel prices in Europe and the US have skyrocketed dramatically.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the cabinet via video conference in order to discuss the situation in the fuel and energy sector.
