Poll: Republicans Hold 8-Point Lead Over Democrats in US 2022 Midterm Elections

https://sputniknews.com/20220625/row-over-roe-how-could-scotus-abortion-ruling-affect-us-political-landscape-ahead-of-midterms-1096660616.html
17:05 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 17:07 GMT 08.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Rainier EhrhardtThe Republican National Committee logo
The Republican National Committee logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© AP Photo / Rainier Ehrhardt
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican candidates hold an eight-point lead over their Democratic rivals in terms of current voter preference for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday.
When asked which party’s candidate they would vote for if elections were held today, 48% of likely US voters replied in favor of the Republican and 40% in favor of the Democrat, the poll found.
Another 4% said they would vote for another party’s candidate and the remaining 8% were not sure, according to the poll.
The poll surveyed 2,000 likely US voters between July 5-7 and has a sampling error of +/- 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2022
Row Over Roe: How Could SCOTUS Abortion Ruling Affect US Political Landscape Ahead of Midterms?
25 June, 16:35 GMT
The Republican lead is attributable to their greater partisan intensity and a 12-point advantage among independent voters, according to the poll. Just 79% of Democrats would vote for their candidate in comparison to 88% of Republicans who would vote for theirs, the poll found.
Democratic support is highest among government employees and people with annual incomes over $200,000, the polling data showed. Republicans conversely lead by 10 percentage points among those in the $30,000-$50,000 annual income bracket and among private sector workers, according to the poll.
However, the divide between male and female support for the Republican Party widened from a seven-point gap to a nine-point gap, with 53% of men more likely to prefer Republicans compared to 44% of women, the poll also found.
