https://sputniknews.com/20220708/police-respond-to-false-report-at-residence-where-ex-trump-adviser-bannon-reportedly-lives-1097119851.html

Police Respond to False Report at Residence Where Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Reportedly Lives

Police Respond to False Report at Residence Where Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Reportedly Lives

WASHINGTON, Sputnik) - Police officers responded to what turned out to be a false report of a threat at what they assumed was the residency of former Trump... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T22:26+0000

2022-07-08T22:26+0000

2022-07-08T22:26+0000

us

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096817782_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd33e56ac623e5f30c7933e4369227e.jpg

"There was a call for a threat at that location, an individual we believe suffering from a mental health crisis contacted a hotline making some threats to himself and to others, which the hotline then contacted 911," the spokesperson said on Friday. "The address that was given to the hotline which then was given to MPD was in the 200 block of A Street northeast, which prompted MPD to respond."The spokesperson said Bannon was at the residence when police officers responded but they are not sure if that is his residence or what his affiliation is what that location.Police officers investigated the situation and concluded that there was no threat to the residence it later appeared to be a so-called "swatting" call.A swathing call is when a person calls in a false report of an emergency in order to draw the police's attention to a particular area or person.There is no one currently in custody in connection to the incident, the spokesperson said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, news