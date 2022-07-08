https://sputniknews.com/20220708/pm-narendra-modi-tears-into-british-education-system-claims-was-never-part-of-indian-ethos-1097098083.html

PM Narendra Modi Tears Into British Education System, Claims Was ‘Never Part of Indian Ethos’

PM Narendra Modi Tears Into British Education System, Claims Was 'Never Part of Indian Ethos'

The Indian prime minister unveiled a new National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020. The policy aims to transform India's education system, which is currently...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ripped into the British education system which is currently followed in most schools and colleges in India and has called for urgent reforms in the sector to take the nation forward.Modi elaborated that the system provided an education that prepared a person to get a mediocre clerical job in a British colonial system in place of enabling oneself to achieve a career. He emphasized that the entire focus of the British education system was to provide jobs while imparting knowledge and expertise was never promoted. This resulted in many Indians gaining degrees, but skilled manpower remained elusive to the country."After independence, there were some changes in it [this system] but a lot remained," he added."We should not just produce degree-holding youths but make our education system such that we create human resources that are needed for the country to take it forward," Modi explained.In his interaction with over 300 educators and Uttar Pradesh government officials, Modi said that the NEP can change the landscape of India's education system as it focuses on India's local languages, instead of English."The era that imposed anything without understanding has gone. We have a blueprint for education, institutions and human resources, keeping this in mind. The children should be made skilled according to their talent. The education policy is preparing the ground for this," Modi concluded.India's National Education Policy claims to now focus on the holistic development of an individual.The main goal of the NEP is reportedly to develop the "creative potential" of a person. It is based on the principle that education should provide a platform for all individuals to develop critical thinking, problem-solving and social, ethical, and emotional capacities.The event was being held in the prime minister's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and was organized by the Education Ministry in partnership with the Banaras Hindu University.

