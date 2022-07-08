https://sputniknews.com/20220708/new-study-explains-huge-predatory-dinosaurs-massive-skulls-and-tiny-arms---1097111351.html

New Study Explains Huge Predatory Dinosaurs’ ‘Massive’ Skulls and Tiny Arms

New Study Explains Huge Predatory Dinosaurs’ ‘Massive’ Skulls and Tiny Arms

Paleontologists initially discovered the remains of the Meraxes dinosaur in South America in 2012. They have spent the last ten years extracting, preparing... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T15:26+0000

2022-07-08T15:26+0000

2022-07-08T15:26+0000

argentina

us

dinosaurs

study

researchers

skull

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097108745_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b7807123bcf126af9a49023d267f65b9.jpg

The discovery of a new, huge, meat-eating dinosaur dubbed Meraxes gigas offered many clues about the evolution and biology of these extinct reptiles, specifically, why they had such big skulls and tiny arms, a new study has revealed.The study, which was recently published in the journal Current Biology, was conducted by a team co-led by University of Minnesota researcher Peter Makovicky and his Argentinean colleagues Sebastian Apesteguia and Juan Canale.The researchers explained that Meraxes is part of the group of giant carnivorous dinosaurs that also includes Giganotosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex.According to the scientists, the discovery of Meraxes helped them realize that all three reptiles grew in similar ways, and that as they evolved, their skulls grew larger and their arms progressively shorter.Actually, the discovery of Meraxes is not that new given the fact that the reptile’s remains were initially found in South America’s Patagonia region in 2012. Since, researchers have meticulously analyzed the specimen. Not the largest reptile of its family, Meraxes, however, could make your eyebrows raise with its imposing proportions. The paleontologists suggest that the dinosaur measured around 36 feet (10 metres) from snout to tail and weighed about 9,000 pounds (4,000 kg). Just for comparison, African elephants, the largest of all land animals, weigh between 1,800 and 6,300 kg.

https://sputniknews.com/20211023/stunning-discovery-of-193-million-year-old-dinosaur-eggs-sheds-new-light-on-reptiles-early-species-1090157221.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

argentina, us, dinosaurs, study, researchers, skull