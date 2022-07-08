LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 44 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to attacks perpetrateed by Kiev against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine, noting that Kiev's actions in the region amount to genocide.
Russian troops and Donbass militia continue advancing amid the opeartion: last week, the joint forces took over the city of Lisichansk, liberating the LPR territory from the Ukrainian forces.
At the same time, Kiev's troops continue to shell cities in Donbass, including Donetsk.
