LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 44 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to attacks perpetrateed by Kiev against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
russia, ukraine, donbass, special operation, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Ukrainian soldier armed with US Javelin ride along Khreshchatyk Street, during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 44 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say

06:56 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 06:57 GMT 08.07.2022)
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to attacks perpetrateed by Kiev against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine, noting that Kiev's actions in the region amount to genocide.
Russian troops and Donbass militia continue advancing amid the opeartion: last week, the joint forces took over the city of Lisichansk, liberating the LPR territory from the Ukrainian forces.
At the same time, Kiev's troops continue to shell cities in Donbass, including Donetsk.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
07:14 GMT 08.07.2022
DPR Says Up to 30 Ukrainian Troops Eliminated Over the Past Day
