International
BREAKING: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe In 'Very Grave Condition' After Shooting, Fumio Kishida Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/lavrov-if-west-wants-to-defeat-russia-on-battlefield-in-ukraine-there-is-no-sense-in-talks-1097090436.html
Lavrov: If West Wants to 'Defeat Russia on Battlefield' in Ukraine There is No Sense in Talks
Lavrov: If West Wants to 'Defeat Russia on Battlefield' in Ukraine There is No Sense in Talks
Lavrov: If West Wants to 'Defeat Russia on Battlefield' in Ukraine There is No Sense in Talks
2022-07-08T05:32+0000
2022-07-08T05:54+0000
sergei lavrov
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096523092_0:273:3072:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_677ebf0ff4cd464b543b4860d43cbd9f.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that if the West hopes to resolve the situation in Ukraine militarily, peace negotiations are useless.In the meantime, Russian forces continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine: recently, Russia's troops and Donbass militia liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, seizing control over the city of Lisichansk.While the Ukrainian military is being forced from Donbass, the soldiers continue to use weapons supplied by the West to shell cities in the region, which has resulted in multiple civilian casualties.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096523092_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_028683e5c38d01db6d5d4d1d68e7c6eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine

Lavrov: If West Wants to 'Defeat Russia on Battlefield' in Ukraine There is No Sense in Talks

05:32 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 05:54 GMT 08.07.2022)
© Sputnik /  / Go to the photo bankMilitary hardware accompanies the logistics column of the Russian Armed Forces in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location
Military hardware accompanies the logistics column of the Russian Armed Forces in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© Sputnik /
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Western nations have been supplying Ukraine with multiple weapons, escalating the situation amid the special military operation being carried out by Moscow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that if the West hopes to resolve the situation in Ukraine militarily, peace negotiations are useless.

"If [the West] wants not negotiations, but the victory of Ukraine over Russia on the battlefield, then, probably, there is simply nothing to talk about with the West, since this approach does not allow Ukraine to move forwards towards the peace process," he said at a G20 event in Bali, Indonesia.

In the meantime, Russian forces continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine: recently, Russia's troops and Donbass militia liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, seizing control over the city of Lisichansk.
While the Ukrainian military is being forced from Donbass, the soldiers continue to use weapons supplied by the West to shell cities in the region, which has resulted in multiple civilian casualties.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала