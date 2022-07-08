https://sputniknews.com/20220708/lavrov-if-west-wants-to-defeat-russia-on-battlefield-in-ukraine-there-is-no-sense-in-talks-1097090436.html

Lavrov: If West Wants to 'Defeat Russia on Battlefield' in Ukraine There is No Sense in Talks

Lavrov: If West Wants to 'Defeat Russia on Battlefield' in Ukraine There is No Sense in Talks

Lavrov: If West Wants to 'Defeat Russia on Battlefield' in Ukraine There is No Sense in Talks

2022-07-08T05:32+0000

2022-07-08T05:32+0000

2022-07-08T05:54+0000

sergei lavrov

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096523092_0:273:3072:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_677ebf0ff4cd464b543b4860d43cbd9f.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that if the West hopes to resolve the situation in Ukraine militarily, peace negotiations are useless.In the meantime, Russian forces continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine: recently, Russia's troops and Donbass militia liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, seizing control over the city of Lisichansk.While the Ukrainian military is being forced from Donbass, the soldiers continue to use weapons supplied by the West to shell cities in the region, which has resulted in multiple civilian casualties.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine