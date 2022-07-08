https://sputniknews.com/20220708/joe-biden-remarks-on-reproductive-health-services-after-supreme-court-abortion-ruling-1097110157.html
Joe Biden Remarks on Reproductive Health Services After Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, removing the constitutional right to an abortion and allowing states to impose their... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Washington as US President Joe Biden delivers his remarks on reproductive healthcare services in the country following the SCOTUS decision.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, removing the constitutional right to an abortion and allowing states to impose their own regulations regarding the issue. At least 13 states have already enacted trigger laws automatically banning medically unnecessary abortion in the first and second trimesters.
Sputnik is live from Washington as US President Joe Biden delivers his remarks on reproductive healthcare services in the country following the SCOTUS decision.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: