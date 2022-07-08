https://sputniknews.com/20220708/israeli-president-discusses-bidens-visit-with-palestinian-leader-1097113752.html

Israeli President Discusses Biden's Visit With Palestinian Leader

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog held on Friday a phone conversation with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the upcoming visit of...

"President Yitzhak Herzog spoke with the head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in honor of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. In a telephone conversation, the president congratulated him, his family, his citizens, and all the people of the region on the holiday. They also discussed, among other things, preparations for the visit of US President Joe Biden next week," a statement said.Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also spoke by phone with Abbas, the prime minister’s office said, adding that the parties discussed further cooperation and the need to establish peace and security in the region.Biden will visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13-16 as part of his first Middle East tour.

