Israeli President Discusses Biden's Visit With Palestinian Leader
Israeli President Discusses Biden's Visit With Palestinian Leader
israel
palestinian authority
joe biden
israel
News
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog held on Friday a phone conversation with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to the region, the presidential press service said.
"President Yitzhak Herzog spoke with the head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in honor of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. In a telephone conversation, the president congratulated him, his family, his citizens, and all the people of the region on the holiday. They also discussed, among other things, preparations for the visit of US President Joe Biden next week," a statement said.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also spoke by phone with Abbas, the prime minister’s office said, adding that the parties discussed further cooperation and the need to establish peace and security in the region.
Biden will visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13-16 as part of his first Middle East tour.