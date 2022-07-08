International
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/indonesia-holds-press-conference-following-g20-foreign-ministers-meeting-in-bali-1097098016.html
Indonesia Holds Press Conference Following G20 Foreign Minister Meeting in Bali
Indonesia Holds Press Conference Following G20 Foreign Minister Meeting in Bali
This year, the event was organised under the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger", as G20 members look to reassess economic prospects following the... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
g20
indonesia
bali
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097098854_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_01011f4c68af0501a00b81d6259d49f8.jpg
Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia, where the host country holds a press conference following G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international platform which includes the largest 19 economies and the European Union.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
indonesia
bali
Press conference by the host country following G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022
Press conference by the host country following G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022
g20, indonesia, bali

Indonesia Holds Press Conference Following G20 Foreign Minister Meeting in Bali

09:36 GMT 08.07.2022
© Ruptly
This year, the event was organised under the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger", as G20 members look to reassess economic prospects following the global pandemic.
Sputnik is live from Bali, Indonesia, where the host country holds a press conference following G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international platform which includes the largest 19 economies and the European Union.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
