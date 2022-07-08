https://sputniknews.com/20220708/hours-after-his-death-pics-and-video-of-shinzo-abe-worshipping-ganges-river-in-varanasi-go-viral-1097107084.html

Hours After His Death, Pics and Video of Shinzo Abe Worshipping Ganges River in Varanasi Go Viral

Japan's longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe died on Friday morning after being shot in the chest by a 41-year-old man during a public rally for a parliamentary... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

Hours after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's death, pictures and video of him worshipping by the holy Ganges River in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi are going viral on social media.In 2015, Abe had flown to Varanasi alongside Prime Minister Modi not just to watch but to perform the famous Ganga Aarti (the worship of the holy Ganges) on the iconic 'Dashashwamedh Ghat' (the river bank). The city is widely considered to be one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world.In the pictures, Abe could also be seen posing with vermillion on his forehead (generally applied by Hindus while performing religious rituals).The Japanese leader shared deep ties with India and his camaraderie with Modi was well-known. Abe had publicly described the Indian Prime Minister as his "most dependable friend."The close ties between Modi and Abe transformed the India-Japan partnership into a special and strategic partnership. As reports of Abe's assassination reached Modi, the Indian leader expressed shock over his friend's death and announced a day of national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for the former Japanese PM. "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," PM Modi tweeted.

