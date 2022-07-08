https://sputniknews.com/20220708/good-news-friday-no-politics-just-animals-music--weddings-1097117687.html

Good News Friday: No Politics, Just Animals, Music & Weddings

If you are tired of unsettling events, and the word "politics" already gives you anxiety, this one is for you. 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

In a world full of bad news, one sometimes needs a breath of fresh air and something that does not involve politics, military, money, or tragic incidents.This is why we decided to focus on something good this Friday. Here is a little recap of nice things from this week that you might have missed.First, let's take a journey to Pakistan. You won't regret it, because the country offers you a lovely local celebrity: a baby goat with ears long enough to wrap them around its neck several times. The goat's name is Simba and his ears have already grown to 54cm. Simba is only a month old, but is already on track to actually become a G.O.A.T. if the Guinness World Records acknowledges his ears as record-breaking, that is.Our next stop is the United Kingdom. We are all invited to... the dog wedding. The event took place in Runcorn, Cheshire, and was attended by more than 90 dogs and their owners. The happy couple is two Chihuahuas, and the celebration of love was as compelling and touching as those held by hoomans. The dogs shared “specially written vows, rings and sausages,” pledging to always play together, take care of their puppies, share toys, and "to only sniff each other's bums from now until forever."Oh, you are a cat person? We got news for you as well. You won't even need to leave the UK: in fact, this report takes you right to Downing Street, where Larry the Cat - the local big feline boss - seems to publicly distance himself from outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Yeah, we know we promised no politics, but Larry the Cat is simply too important a personality at No 10 to not include him in this digest.But let's move on, shall we? Our next destination is New York City, Long Island. Here, a shark attacked a lifeguard, but - since we're all about good news - everything went well: the lifeguard managed to push the animal away with his bare hands. Unfortunately, he did get bitten in the process, but was quickly brought to a hospital and is currently in "very good spirits".Oh, look, another wedding! This time, however, it was held by humans, and naturally, things went way messier than they would if dogs were involved. But these hoomans cannot get through a wedding without some kind of chaos! This time, a man who apparently had too much fun at the celebration... caused a fire. What started off as a hilarious dance-off with some lit sparklers ended up setting a centerpiece on fire. Fortunately, the guests quickly put it out - and the guy even continued dancing.Let's calm down with some scientific news. British engineers will construct a ground-based system that would warn humans of potentially harmful space weather phenomena. No space radiation for us here, thank you very much.Let's return from space back to Earth, though, just like the crew of the Institute of Biomedical Problems (IMBP) of the Russian Academy of Sciences did. Well, technically they didn't fly anywhere, it was just an experiment simulating a moon flight, but they were isolated for a full 240 days, practicing entering the earth's orbit, docking with the interplanetary complex, flying to the moon and docking with the orbital station.Some other feel-good news from Russia: local quad riders discovered a young foal who wandered away from the herd and lost his mother. Thankfully, the men quickly helped the little guy find his way back.Meanwhile, in China, engineers are working hard to create "forest" residential complexes that do not inflict swarms of mosquitoes to devour locals. The complex is dubbed the Qiyi City Forest Garden, and it looks like a love child between forests and big cities, hopefully taking the best from both. Check it out.Let's finish our good-news journey with something international, shall we? Music, for instance. Crossing all borders and reaching out to every corner of the world, Metallica's classic hit 'Master of Puppets' has returned to glory, topping the iTunes rock chart and scoring 29th overall on iTunes. All of this is due to 'Stranger Things' - a Netflix horror show that made the world fall back in love with 80s music.

