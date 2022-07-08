https://sputniknews.com/20220708/ex-uefa-head-platini-and-fifa-chief-blatter-acquitted-by-swiss-court-in-fraud-case-reports-suggest-1097097934.html

Ex-UEFA Head Platini and FIFA Chief Blatter Acquitted by Swiss Court in Fraud Case, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Swiss court in Bellinzona has acquitted former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former head of the European Union of Football... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

The trial against an 86-year-old Swiss and a 66-year-old French on fraud charges, maladministration, breach of trust and forgery of securities began on June 8.The top football officials were on trial for a two million Swiss franc ($2.08 million) payment which Platini received back in 2011, when he was the head of UEFA.Blatter argued that FIFA owed Platini the sum, since the latter was serving as a presidential adviser in Blatter's first term between 1998 and 2002. The former French national team star has claimed the allegations against him emerged in September 2015 as a part of campaign, aiming to block him from seeking the office of FIFA president.

