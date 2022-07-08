International
BREAKING: Ex-Japanese PM Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/ex-uefa-head-platini-and-fifa-chief-blatter-acquitted-by-swiss-court-in-fraud-case-reports-suggest-1097097934.html
Ex-UEFA Head Platini and FIFA Chief Blatter Acquitted by Swiss Court in Fraud Case, Reports Suggest
Ex-UEFA Head Platini and FIFA Chief Blatter Acquitted by Swiss Court in Fraud Case, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Swiss court in Bellinzona has acquitted former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former head of the European Union of Football... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T08:36+0000
2022-07-08T08:50+0000
michel platini
joseph blatter
fraud
fifa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102304/67/1023046730_0:249:4817:2959_1920x0_80_0_0_7daa4aa0cc0ce05381fff4b44f67fd3c.jpg
The trial against an 86-year-old Swiss and a 66-year-old French on fraud charges, maladministration, breach of trust and forgery of securities began on June 8.The top football officials were on trial for a two million Swiss franc ($2.08 million) payment which Platini received back in 2011, when he was the head of UEFA.Blatter argued that FIFA owed Platini the sum, since the latter was serving as a presidential adviser in Blatter's first term between 1998 and 2002. The former French national team star has claimed the allegations against him emerged in September 2015 as a part of campaign, aiming to block him from seeking the office of FIFA president.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102304/67/1023046730_271:0:4546:3206_1920x0_80_0_0_da5e7f61bbc9df683626ad0a8306ae07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
michel platini, joseph blatter, fraud, fifa

Ex-UEFA Head Platini and FIFA Chief Blatter Acquitted by Swiss Court in Fraud Case, Reports Suggest

08:36 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 08.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MICHAEL BUHOLZER The FIFA logo is pictured at the FIFA headquarters on June 2, 2015 in Zurich
The FIFA logo is pictured at the FIFA headquarters on June 2, 2015 in Zurich - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Swiss court in Bellinzona has acquitted former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former head of the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini in a fraud case, AFP reported citing the court's ruling.
The trial against an 86-year-old Swiss and a 66-year-old French on fraud charges, maladministration, breach of trust and forgery of securities began on June 8.
The top football officials were on trial for a two million Swiss franc ($2.08 million) payment which Platini received back in 2011, when he was the head of UEFA.
Blatter argued that FIFA owed Platini the sum, since the latter was serving as a presidential adviser in Blatter's first term between 1998 and 2002. The former French national team star has claimed the allegations against him emerged in September 2015 as a part of campaign, aiming to block him from seeking the office of FIFA president.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала