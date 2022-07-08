https://sputniknews.com/20220708/ex-japanese-pm-shinzo-abe-in-very-grave-condition-after-shooting-fumio-kishida-says-1097091013.html
Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe In 'Very Grave Condition' After Shooting, Fumio Kishida Says
Shinzo Abe campaigned for Liberal Democratic Party member Kentaro Asah earlier on Friday, when he collapsed during a speech he was giving on a crowded street... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that the country’s former PM Shinzo Abe is in a “very grave condition” after shooting.The statement comes amid reports that the man suspected of shooting Abe said that he had been dissatisfied with the former PM and wanted to kill him.
05:52 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 06:04 GMT 08.07.2022)
Being updated
Shinzo Abe campaigned for Liberal Democratic Party member Kentaro Asah earlier on Friday, when he collapsed during a speech he was giving on a crowded street in the city of Nara.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that the country’s former PM Shinzo Abe is in a “very grave condition” after shooting.
The statement comes amid reports that the man suspected of shooting Abe said that he had been dissatisfied with the former PM and wanted to kill him.