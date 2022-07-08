International
BREAKING: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe In 'Very Grave Condition' After Shooting, Fumio Kishida Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/ex-japanese-pm-shinzo-abe-in-very-grave-condition-after-shooting-fumio-kishida-says-1097091013.html
Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe In 'Very Grave Condition' After Shooting, Fumio Kishida Says
Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe In 'Very Grave Condition' After Shooting, Fumio Kishida Says
Shinzo Abe campaigned for Liberal Democratic Party member Kentaro Asah earlier on Friday, when he collapsed during a speech he was giving on a crowded street... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T05:52+0000
2022-07-08T06:04+0000
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097091013.jpg?1657260241
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that the country’s former PM Shinzo Abe is in a “very grave condition” after shooting.The statement comes amid reports that the man suspected of shooting Abe said that he had been dissatisfied with the former PM and wanted to kill him.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe In 'Very Grave Condition' After Shooting, Fumio Kishida Says

05:52 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 06:04 GMT 08.07.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Shinzo Abe campaigned for Liberal Democratic Party member Kentaro Asah earlier on Friday, when he collapsed during a speech he was giving on a crowded street in the city of Nara.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that the country’s former PM Shinzo Abe is in a “very grave condition” after shooting.
The statement comes amid reports that the man suspected of shooting Abe said that he had been dissatisfied with the former PM and wanted to kill him.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала