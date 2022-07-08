https://sputniknews.com/20220708/democrats-are-poised-to-defeat-themselves-in-midterm-elections-1097084820.html

Democrats Are Poised to Defeat Themselves in Midterm Elections

Democrats Are Poised to Defeat Themselves in Midterm Elections

Ukraine Upholds Ban On Communist Party, Colonialism At Root In Rwanda-Congo Conflict, Biden’s Inaction On Abortion Threatens Dems 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T08:32+0000

2022-07-08T08:32+0000

2022-07-08T08:32+0000

by any means necessary

congo

abortion

ukraine

china

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097084687_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f52230341f8d795d4d1bfdf5cb78e29f.png

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar, host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss a Ukrainian court upholding a ban on the Communist Party and how that action is in contradiction with the narrative of a plucky democracy pushed by the State Department, the recent history of Ukraine’s censorship and jailing of Communists on the basis of being “pro-Russian” and its connection to the anti-Semitism of so-called “Ukrainian hero” Stepan Bandera, and the recent hysteric pronouncement of the FBI and MI5 accusing China of espionage and increasing tensions with China in an already tense world.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda over the activities of the M23 rebel group and how the history of colonialism and imperialism in the region has exacerbated these tensions, the lasting legacies of the “African world war” that started as a conflict between the Congo and Rwanda and Uganda and the critical issues of militia groups and rebel groups that have been neglected, how this conflict is exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the effects of western sanctions on the world food supply, and the prospects for peace between Rwanda and the Congo.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect to discuss the Biden administration’s inaction on important issues like abortion rights and student loan debt relief and how that threatens Democrats running in the midterm elections, why Biden and Democrats have refused to take any action on abortion rights despite clear warnings that the constitutional right to abortion was under threat, why corporate media hysteria over the electoral peril of the so-called moderate Democrat confuses public opinion for the desires of interest groups and corporate lobbying, and why the Democrats’ absurd adherence to bipartisan traditions ultimately defangs them and contributes to their political woes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the protests that erupted in the aftermath of the brutal killing of Jayland Walker and how and why only a mass movement is capable of fighting back against racist police terror, the Democratic refusal to lift a finger to protect the right to abortion and address other campaign promises while running on a doomed anti-Trump electoral platform, and the electoral defeat that is likely to happen to Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

congo

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, congo, abortion, ukraine, china, аудио, radio