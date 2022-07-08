International
LIVE: President Putin Addresses Situation in Fuel and Energy Sector During Online Cabinet Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/canada-targets-russian-media-outlets-and-info-watchdog-roskomnadzor-with-new-sanctions-1097108136.html
Canada Targets Russian Media Outlets and Info Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions
Canada Targets Russian Media Outlets and Info Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada unveiled on Friday a new batch of sanctions against Russia, targeting media watchdog Roskomnadzor and its executives, major news... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T12:54+0000
2022-07-08T12:54+0000
canada
russia
roskomnadzor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081354161_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f3ea63777abf3463fcb1a0b9fbfeb1c.jpg
The sanctions list also includes Channel One, NTV, VGTRK, Gazprom Media, Regnum news agency and news anchor Ekaterina Andreeva.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081354161_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_35e538da03309d9e35382981c62c2cc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, russia, roskomnadzor

Canada Targets Russian Media Outlets and Info Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions

12:54 GMT 08.07.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankAmbassadors of those countries that expelled Russian diplomats summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry
Ambassadors of those countries that expelled Russian diplomats summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada unveiled on Friday a new batch of sanctions against Russia, targeting media watchdog Roskomnadzor and its executives, major news outlets and channels including Sputnik, RT, the TASS news agency.

"To counter the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign, Canada is imposing sanctions against 29 state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and 15 entities controlled or owned by the Russian government and involved in disinformation efforts. This includes Sumbatovich Gasparyan, the Head of the International Department at Russia Today (RT) state media holding, with considerable influence in Russia," the statement said.

The sanctions list also includes Channel One, NTV, VGTRK, Gazprom Media, Regnum news agency and news anchor Ekaterina Andreeva.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала