Canada Targets Russian Media Outlets and Info Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions
Canada Targets Russian Media Outlets and Info Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada unveiled on Friday a new batch of sanctions against Russia, targeting media watchdog Roskomnadzor and its executives, major news... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
canada
russia
roskomnadzor
The sanctions list also includes Channel One, NTV, VGTRK, Gazprom Media, Regnum news agency and news anchor Ekaterina Andreeva.
Canada Targets Russian Media Outlets and Info Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada unveiled on Friday a new batch of sanctions against Russia, targeting media watchdog Roskomnadzor and its executives, major news outlets and channels including Sputnik, RT, the TASS news agency.
"To counter the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign, Canada is imposing sanctions against 29 state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and 15 entities controlled or owned by the Russian government and involved in disinformation efforts. This includes Sumbatovich Gasparyan, the Head of the International Department at Russia Today (RT) state media holding, with considerable influence in Russia," the statement said.
The sanctions list
also includes Channel One, NTV, VGTRK, Gazprom Media, Regnum news agency and news anchor Ekaterina Andreeva.