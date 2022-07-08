https://sputniknews.com/20220708/brexiteers-have-the-edge-in-tory-race-to-replace-bojo-says-academic-1097099583.html

Brexiteers Have the Edge in Tory Race to Replace BoJo, Says Academic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation as party leader — while hanging on in Number 10 until his successor is chosen — has sparked a frantic leadership... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

Europhile Conservative MPs have poor prospects in the race already underway to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a British academic.With BoJo making a slow-motion exit from Downing Street, ministers and backbenchers alike are throwing their hats into the ring for the dual role of party leader and PM.Johnson announced his resignation as Tory leader on Thursday — pre-empting mooted moves to cut the 'grace period' following an unsuccessful no-confidence vote, which he narrowly survived in June. The famous 'BoJo mojo' was finally overcome by the scandal over Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher drunkenly groping two men at an exclusive private member's club.Each candidate to replace BoJo needs the nomination of at least eight fellow Tory MPs. Hot tips so far include Johnson loyalists Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, along with Junior Trade Policy Minister Penny Mordaunt — who surprised some by not joining the wave of protest resignations from government — and Rishi Sunak, who led the revolt by quitting as chancellor.Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at Leicester's De Montfort University, told Sputnik that the leadership contest to replace the "figurehead" Johnson was still up in the air.“Now, within the Cabinet, we will see the likes of Liz Truss, [and Home Secretary] Priti Patel putting their names forward, also most likely [Deputy PM] Dominic Raab. Outside of the Cabinet, former minister Michael Gove will also probably put his name forward and then there'll be some other outsiders who are not in the government, such as Penny Mordaunt and Steve Baker.”But strident remainer and anti-Russia war hawk Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, was fastest out of the traps with five nominations under his belt already.Professor Jones says that Mordaunt and Steve Baker, who is the deputy chairman of the anti-lockdown COVID Recovery Group and former chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, are the ones to watch.The Eurosceptic underdogs may overtake heavyweights like Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary who was runner-up to Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest to replace Theresa May."Jeremy Hunt, someone that people would like to see possibly elected as party leader as a safe pair of hands because he wasn't a Brexiteer, is not likely to go far," Jones says. "So the question will be how much infighting there is going to be within the Conservative Party until they get a leader elected, and then the extent to which that leader is able to unify the party."The academic stresses that leadership contests are always extremely polarizing. "You either support candidate number one or candidate number two when you get to the last two and quite often the two do not see eye to eye," he says.

