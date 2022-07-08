https://sputniknews.com/20220708/boris-johnson-to-resign-following-collapse-of-uk-cabinet-1097079251.html
Boris Johnson to Resign Following Collapse of UK Cabinet
Boris Johnson to Resign Following Collapse of UK Cabinet
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the breaking news of Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, the... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T08:31+0000
2022-07-08T08:31+0000
2022-07-08T08:31+0000
radio sputnik
fault lines
boris johnson
turkey
saudi arabia
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097079076_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e1c712fb721d2890bfb18fcbd13d2928.png
Boris Johnson to Resign Following Collapse of UK Cabinet
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the breaking news of Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, the upcoming Turkish elections, and the problems present day Americans are dealing with everyday.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentLeith Fadel - Fault Lines ProducerSabrina Salvati - Host of Sabby Sabs podcast & co-host of Revolutionary Blackout NetworkIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Boris Johnson's resignation and what this means next for the UK, Europe, and all of the West.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila dissect Boris Johnson's resignation speech and are joined by producer Leith Fadel to discuss Turkish politics regarding the upcoming elections.In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Sabrina Salvati to discuss all issues domestic - from what the Biden administration is getting wrong to what she wishes the public would do to rise up and make change.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
turkey
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097079076_234:0:1167:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2d6348c0b48160c6cd4aa0b7521b1429.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio sputnik, fault lines, boris johnson, turkey, saudi arabia, аудио, radio
Boris Johnson to Resign Following Collapse of UK Cabinet
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the breaking news of Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, the upcoming Turkish elections, and the problems present day Americans are dealing with everyday.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Leith Fadel - Fault Lines Producer
Sabrina Salvati - Host of Sabby Sabs podcast & co-host of Revolutionary Blackout Network
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Boris Johnson's resignation and what this means next for the UK, Europe, and all of the West.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila dissect Boris Johnson's resignation speech and are joined by producer Leith Fadel to discuss Turkish politics regarding the upcoming elections.
In the third hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Sabrina Salvati to discuss all issues domestic - from what the Biden administration is getting wrong to what she wishes the public would do to rise up and make change.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik