https://sputniknews.com/20220708/boris-johnson-resigns-as-uk-prime-minister-medvedev-warns-of-nuclear-peril-pompeos-war-speech-1097086044.html

Boris Johnson Resigns as UK Prime Minister; Medvedev Warns of Nuclear Peril; Pompeo's War Speech

Boris Johnson Resigns as UK Prime Minister; Medvedev Warns of Nuclear Peril; Pompeo's War Speech

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned in the midst of a major economic crisis and a series of personal scandals. 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T08:25+0000

2022-07-08T08:25+0000

2022-07-08T08:25+0000

boris johnson

liz truss

iran

nato

scotus

taiwan

radio sputnik

the critical hour

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097085897_36:0:1280:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1cf2bae7ba9f1a5c5760ff2621ef5c75.png

Boris Johnson Resigns as UK Prime Minister; Medvedev Warns of Nuclear Peril; Pompeo's War Speech Uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned in the midst of a major economic crisis and a series of personal scandals.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher, joins us to discuss UK Politics. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned in the midst of a major economic crisis and a series of personal scandals.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, teacher joins us to discuss China. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made a bombastic foreign policy speech in which he advocates for a holy war against Russia and China.Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on youtube, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned the US that attempting to use coercive force against a nuclear power is courting nuclear war. Also, we discuss the exit of UK Prime minister Boris Johnson.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Ukraine crisis will include millions of poor people across the planet. Also, some members of Congress are pushing to slash the Pentagon budget.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Biden administration is increasing sanctions against Iran. Also, an Israeli military leader is suggesting increasing the extra judicial murders of Iranian military officers.Niko House, political activist, Independent Journalist, Podcaster joins us to discuss domestic politics. Emails reveal that President Biden had planned to nominate an anti abortion judge to a lifetime position in Kentucky prior to the SCOTUS overturning Roe V Wade. Also, President Biden has nominated a person with a record of working to privatize social security to serve on the bipartisan Social Security Advisory Board.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink joins us to discuss NATO. There have been large protests and a counter summit to the NATO meeting in Madrid. Also, China argues that NATO is a threat to world peace and Russia threatens retaliation for any threats from Sweden and Finland.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, lawyer joins us to discuss Venezuela. Venezuela has exhibited Iranian made drones during their independence day parade. Also, Iran, Russia, and China will reportedly carry out military drills in Venezuela.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

boris johnson, liz truss, iran, nato, scotus, taiwan, radio sputnik, the critical hour, аудио, radio