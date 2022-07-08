https://sputniknews.com/20220708/beergate-no-more-police-clear-uk-labour-leader-keir-starmer-of-covid-lockdown-breach-1097104150.html

'Beergate' No More: Police Clear UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer of COVID Lockdown Breach

'Beergate' No More: Police Clear UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer of COVID Lockdown Breach

Sir Keir Starmer was previously accused of breaching coronavirus lockdown rules after he was spotted enjoying a beer gathering with his colleagues. 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T11:40+0000

2022-07-08T11:40+0000

2022-07-08T11:58+0000

uk

keir starmer

uk labour party

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097104948_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1fd945a20d9118c0f9957db580a12a7a.jpg

Durham police will not take any action against UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, as well as Deputy opposition leader Angela Rayner, over the so-called "beergate" scandal, after finding that no coronavirus lockdown rules were broken.The investigators have concluded that there is "no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work."The Labour party has welcomed the decision, noting that Starmer and Rayner have "always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham."Starmer was accused of breaching lockdown rules after a video emerged featuring him and fellow Labour MPs enjoying some beer during the 2021 lockdown at the office of Durham MP Mary Foy.The incident was quickly dubbed "beergate", with Starmer vowing to resign should he be found guilty of breaching coronavirus rules and issued a fixed penalty notice. He argued that the gathering was not a violation of the lockdown rules, as he and his colleagues had been working, and were only taking a break to eat some food before returning to their duties.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, keir starmer, uk labour party, covid-19