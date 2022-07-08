https://sputniknews.com/20220708/amlo-guarantees-freedom-of-operation-for-russian--ukrainian-firms-in-mexico-1097114782.html
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed to Sputnik that his government will provide freedom of operations for Russian and Ukrainian companies working in the country, as well as companies from any other country.Obrador underlined Mexico's neutral status in the ongoing conflict, expressing confidence that US President Joe Biden will not take issue with Mexico's position when the two meet in Washington on 12 July.AMLO also highlighted that the best way to de-escalate the situation would be to announce a ceasefire and hold negotiations.Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February, citing the goal to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the neighboring country. The western countries condemned the operation as an "invasion" of Ukraine and slapped harsh sanctions against Moscow. However, many countries, including Mexico, have refrained from joining the sanctions and chose to be neutral.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed to Sputnik that his government will provide freedom of operations for Russian and Ukrainian companies working in the country, as well as companies from any other country.
Obrador underlined Mexico's neutral status in the ongoing conflict, expressing confidence that US President Joe Biden will not take issue with Mexico's position when the two meet in Washington on 12 July.
"The Biden administration is respectful of our sovereignty. There was never even a hint of getting Mexico to speak up about it," he said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.
AMLO also highlighted that the best way to de-escalate the situation would be to announce a ceasefire and hold negotiations.
Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February, citing the goal to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the neighboring country. The western countries condemned the operation as an "invasion" of Ukraine and slapped harsh sanctions against Moscow. However, many countries, including Mexico, have refrained from joining the sanctions and chose to be neutral.