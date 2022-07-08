https://sputniknews.com/20220708/amlo-guarantees-freedom-of-operation-for-russian--ukrainian-firms-in-mexico-1097114782.html

AMLO Guarantees Freedom of Operation for Russian & Ukrainian Firms in Mexico

AMLO Guarantees Freedom of Operation for Russian & Ukrainian Firms in Mexico

Mexico has expressed its neutral status regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but criticized the United States for providing military aid to Kiev while... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T16:18+0000

2022-07-08T16:18+0000

2022-07-08T16:18+0000

mexico

ukraine

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103748/62/1037486266_0:0:3396:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_7b25c05a5b55609f2b93d94c34d29a15.jpg

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed to Sputnik that his government will provide freedom of operations for Russian and Ukrainian companies working in the country, as well as companies from any other country.Obrador underlined Mexico's neutral status in the ongoing conflict, expressing confidence that US President Joe Biden will not take issue with Mexico's position when the two meet in Washington on 12 July.AMLO also highlighted that the best way to de-escalate the situation would be to announce a ceasefire and hold negotiations.Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February, citing the goal to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the neighboring country. The western countries condemned the operation as an "invasion" of Ukraine and slapped harsh sanctions against Moscow. However, many countries, including Mexico, have refrained from joining the sanctions and chose to be neutral.

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mexico, ukraine, us, russia