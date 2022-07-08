https://sputniknews.com/20220708/a-140-year-old-school-in-indias-lucknow-goes-missing-after-students-return-from-summer-break-1097089428.html
Students and teachers at a 140-year-old school in India's Uttar Pradesh state were in for a shock as their school 'vanished' after they returned from summer break on Thursday. Little did they know that a new private school had occupied their place. "The furniture had been moved out and we were told that the school had been shifted to the playground under the tin shade," he added. The teachers had to conduct classes outside the gate and students attended it sitting on the ground.A complaint was filed by the school principal Rajiv David Dayal with officials of the Education Department and District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar, who took cognizance and ensured he would look into the matter. Dayal said that due to a dispute in the school management, a private school has been opened on its premises. However, since the school is a government-aided one, no private school can run on its premises. While the matter related to the management is sub-judice, the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, said on Friday that classes at Centennial Higher Secondary School and College will be held on the campus as before.He also said a police force will be deputed outside the school to ensure law and order.
A 140-Year-Old School in India's Lucknow Goes Missing After Students Return From Summer Break
The Centennial Higher Secondary School and College in India's Lucknow city, where the incident reportedly occurred, was established in 1862 by a pioneer educationist missionary, Rev JH Messmore.
Students and teachers at a 140-year-old school in India's Uttar Pradesh state were in for a shock as their school 'vanished' after they returned from summer break on Thursday. Little did they know that a new private school had occupied their place.
"Around 10 permanent teachers and 360 students of six to 12th standard are enrolled in the school. When we reached the school, the name had been changed and we were denied entry," the principal of the Centennial Higher Secondary School and College told the Indian news wire agency IANS.
"The furniture had been moved out and we were told that the school had been shifted to the playground under the tin shade," he added.
The teachers had to conduct classes outside the gate and students attended it sitting on the ground.
"It was traumatizing for us. Imagine that you go to school with the zeal to study after the summer break and you find that your school no more exists. It is mental harassment of students," said a teacher.
A complaint was filed by the school principal Rajiv David Dayal with officials of the Education Department and District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar, who took cognizance and ensured he would look into the matter.
Dayal said that due to a dispute in the school management, a private school has been opened on its premises. However, since the school is a government-aided one, no private school can run on its premises.
While the matter related to the management is sub-judice, the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, said on Friday that classes at Centennial Higher Secondary School and College will be held on the campus as before.
He also said a police force will be deputed outside the school to ensure law and order.
