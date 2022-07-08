https://sputniknews.com/20220708/a-140-year-old-school-in-indias-lucknow-goes-missing-after-students-return-from-summer-break-1097089428.html

A 140-Year-Old School in India's Lucknow Goes Missing After Students Return From Summer Break

A 140-Year-Old School in India's Lucknow Goes Missing After Students Return From Summer Break

The Centennial Higher Secondary School and College in India's Lucknow city, where the incident reportedly occurred, was established in 1862 by a pioneer... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T07:37+0000

2022-07-08T07:37+0000

2022-07-08T07:37+0000

india

school

school

high school

missing

uproar

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097094277_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_6feecf00ac53cc1d54f2eae4f06b101c.jpg

Students and teachers at a 140-year-old school in India's Uttar Pradesh state were in for a shock as their school 'vanished' after they returned from summer break on Thursday. Little did they know that a new private school had occupied their place. "The furniture had been moved out and we were told that the school had been shifted to the playground under the tin shade," he added. The teachers had to conduct classes outside the gate and students attended it sitting on the ground.A complaint was filed by the school principal Rajiv David Dayal with officials of the Education Department and District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar, who took cognizance and ensured he would look into the matter. Dayal said that due to a dispute in the school management, a private school has been opened on its premises. However, since the school is a government-aided one, no private school can run on its premises. While the matter related to the management is sub-judice, the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, said on Friday that classes at Centennial Higher Secondary School and College will be held on the campus as before.He also said a police force will be deputed outside the school to ensure law and order.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, school, school, high school, missing, uproar, protest