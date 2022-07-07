https://sputniknews.com/20220707/watch-new-red-devils-boss-erik-ten-hag-complains-about-standard-of-man-utds-players-1097067885.html

Watch: New Red Devils Boss Erik Ten Hag Complains About Standard of Man Utd's Players

Watch: New Red Devils Boss Erik Ten Hag Complains About Standard of Man Utd's Players

Man United might have given the task of rebuilding their squad to former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag but everyone knows that it won't be an easy job. After all... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T16:03+0000

2022-07-07T16:03+0000

2022-07-07T16:03+0000

sport

sport

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

premier league

english premier league

champions league

footballer

player

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097070863_0:33:643:396_1920x0_80_0_0_5a38dbfac308fa7cbeaae8bf8dcb548b.jpg

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag was distinctly unimpressed with the standard of the club's players during a practice session at their training ground in Carrington. A video of Ten Hag complaining about United's football stars making a series of mistakes during their training session has gone viral on Twitter.Ten Hag's reign at United officially began on 27 June after the 52-year-old head coach began working with the club's players at their headquarters in the North-West.The Red Devils brought the Dutchman to Old Trafford after their disastrous 2021-22 campaign when they failed to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League, thus missing out on Champions League participation in 2022-23. His immediate challenge will be to find a worthy replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has reportedly decided to leave Old Trafford after witnessing the club's terminal decline last term.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals across all competitions, and pundits - including Rio Ferdinand - believe his departure will hurt the club, at least in the short run."Of course he's not happy! You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man Utd. He can't be. I wouldn't be," Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, english premier league, champions league, footballer, player, football player, coach, head coach, manager, sputnik, football star, club, football club, old trafford