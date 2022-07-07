https://sputniknews.com/20220707/watch-new-red-devils-boss-erik-ten-hag-complains-about-standard-of-man-utds-players-1097067885.html
Watch: New Red Devils Boss Erik Ten Hag Complains About Standard of Man Utd's Players
Watch: New Red Devils Boss Erik Ten Hag Complains About Standard of Man Utd's Players
Man United might have given the task of rebuilding their squad to former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag but everyone knows that it won't be an easy job. After all... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T16:03+0000
2022-07-07T16:03+0000
2022-07-07T16:03+0000
sport
sport
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
premier league
english premier league
champions league
footballer
player
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097070863_0:33:643:396_1920x0_80_0_0_5a38dbfac308fa7cbeaae8bf8dcb548b.jpg
Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag was distinctly unimpressed with the standard of the club's players during a practice session at their training ground in Carrington. A video of Ten Hag complaining about United's football stars making a series of mistakes during their training session has gone viral on Twitter.Ten Hag's reign at United officially began on 27 June after the 52-year-old head coach began working with the club's players at their headquarters in the North-West.The Red Devils brought the Dutchman to Old Trafford after their disastrous 2021-22 campaign when they failed to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League, thus missing out on Champions League participation in 2022-23. His immediate challenge will be to find a worthy replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has reportedly decided to leave Old Trafford after witnessing the club's terminal decline last term.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals across all competitions, and pundits - including Rio Ferdinand - believe his departure will hurt the club, at least in the short run."Of course he's not happy! You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man Utd. He can't be. I wouldn't be," Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097070863_0:0:643:483_1920x0_80_0_0_5f46d55188569be9f50145f87b560505.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, english premier league, champions league, footballer, player, football player, coach, head coach, manager, sputnik, football star, club, football club, old trafford
Watch: New Red Devils Boss Erik Ten Hag Complains About Standard of Man Utd's Players
Man United might have given the task of rebuilding their squad to former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag but everyone knows that it won't be an easy job. After all, the Red Devils have already sacked the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they failed to return Old Trafford to its glory days.
Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag was distinctly unimpressed with the standard of the club's players during a practice session at their training ground in Carrington.
A video of Ten Hag complaining about United's football stars making a series of mistakes during their training session has gone viral on Twitter.
In the clip, he can be heard telling his players, "good is not good enough. The intention is to play fantastic football and win".
Ten Hag's reign at United officially began on 27 June after the 52-year-old head coach began working with the club's players at their headquarters in the North-West.
The Red Devils brought the Dutchman to Old Trafford after their disastrous 2021-22 campaign when they failed to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League, thus missing out on Champions League
participation in 2022-23. His immediate challenge will be to find a worthy replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
, who has reportedly decided to leave Old Trafford after witnessing the club's terminal decline last term.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals across all competitions, and pundits - including Rio Ferdinand - believe his departure will hurt the club, at least in the short run.
"Of course he's not happy! You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man Utd. He can't be. I wouldn't be," Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.
"Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes, and then all of a sudden isn't - and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League - you can't sit here and expect them to be happy," the former United defender added.