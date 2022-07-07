https://sputniknews.com/20220707/us-test-of-minotaur-ii-launch-vehicle-ends-in-explosion-1097078920.html

US Test of Minotaur II Launch Vehicle Ends in Explosion

US Test of Minotaur II Launch Vehicle Ends in Explosion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted a test launch of a Minotaur II launch vehicle that exploded 11 seconds after it launched, Vandenberg Space... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T16:15+0000

2022-07-07T16:15+0000

2022-07-07T16:15+0000

us

rocket launch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091921498_0:0:2423:1364_1920x0_80_0_0_a1cea4b7da12ee6707dc2b5fcd6355b9.jpg

The Minotaur II rocket was carrying a new intercontinental ballistic missile reentry vehicle called the Mk21A, which is being developed jointly by the US Air Force and Lockheed Martin, according to reports earlier this week.An investigative review board is working to determine the cause of the explosion, the release said.There were no injuries in the explosion and the debris was contained to the immediate vicinity of the launch pad, the release said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, rocket launch