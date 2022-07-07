International
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/us-test-of-minotaur-ii-launch-vehicle-ends-in-explosion-1097078920.html
US Test of Minotaur II Launch Vehicle Ends in Explosion
US Test of Minotaur II Launch Vehicle Ends in Explosion
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted a test launch of a Minotaur II launch vehicle that exploded 11 seconds after it launched, Vandenberg Space... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T16:15+0000
2022-07-07T16:15+0000
us
rocket launch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091921498_0:0:2423:1364_1920x0_80_0_0_a1cea4b7da12ee6707dc2b5fcd6355b9.jpg
The Minotaur II rocket was carrying a new intercontinental ballistic missile reentry vehicle called the Mk21A, which is being developed jointly by the US Air Force and Lockheed Martin, according to reports earlier this week.An investigative review board is working to determine the cause of the explosion, the release said.There were no injuries in the explosion and the debris was contained to the immediate vicinity of the launch pad, the release said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091921498_126:0:2279:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_51c90fe1e8d0be4354b7506e79c988f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, rocket launch

US Test of Minotaur II Launch Vehicle Ends in Explosion

16:15 GMT 07.07.2022
© AP Photo / Matt HartmanA rocket launched by Firefly Aerospace, the latest entrant in the New Space sector, is seen lifting off from the central California coast on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The Alpha rocket was "terminated" over the Pacific Ocean shortly after its 6:59 p.m. liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to a base statement. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
A rocket launched by Firefly Aerospace, the latest entrant in the New Space sector, is seen lifting off from the central California coast on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The Alpha rocket was terminated over the Pacific Ocean shortly after its 6:59 p.m. liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to a base statement. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Hartman
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted a test launch of a Minotaur II launch vehicle that exploded 11 seconds after it launched, Vandenberg Space Force Base said in a press release on Thursday.
The Minotaur II rocket was carrying a new intercontinental ballistic missile reentry vehicle called the Mk21A, which is being developed jointly by the US Air Force and Lockheed Martin, according to reports earlier this week.
"A Minotaur II+ rocket exploded approximately 11 seconds after launching from Test Pad-01 at 11:01 p.m. PDT [Pacific Daylight Time] Wednesday," the base said in a press release.
An investigative review board is working to determine the cause of the explosion, the release said.
There were no injuries in the explosion and the debris was contained to the immediate vicinity of the launch pad, the release said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала