US Basketball Player Griner Admits She Smuggled Cannabis Oil
US Basketball Player Griner Admits She Smuggled Cannabis Oil
07.07.2022
The court adjourned the hearing to July 14.
https://sputniknews.com/20220701/us-basketball-payer-griner-not-complaining-about-pre-trial-detention-conditions-her-attorney-says-1096870134.html
US Basketball Player Griner Admits She Smuggled Cannabis Oil

14:11 GMT 07.07.2022 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 07.07.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankA law enforcement officer escorted US basketball star Brittney Griner before a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia
KHIMKI (Sputnik) - US basketball player Brittney Griner has said in a Russian court that she is guilty of smuggling cannabis oil, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
"Greiner says that she pleads guilty, she had no intent to carry luggage with drugs, there was no intent to commit a crime, as she was going in a hurry," the basketball player’s translator told the Khimki court.
The court adjourned the hearing to July 14.
US basketball star Brittney Griner - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
US Basketball Payer Griner Not Complaining About Pre-Trial Detention Conditions, Her Attorney Says
1 July, 15:55 GMT
Griner was playing for the UMMC Yekaterinburg basketball team in Russia during the WNBA off-season. She was detained on February 17 at a Moscow airport for allegedly carrying cannabis oil in her luggage. If convicted on the charge against her, Griner faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Moscow's Deputy Chief of Mission, Elizabeth Rood, said that she had handed over a letter from US President Joe Biden to Brittney Griner.
She said she was able to talk to Griner in the courtroom, and the athlete said that she was doing well and had the opportunity to read books.
Rood also expressed the intention of the US government to return home all American citizens who are incarcerated.
