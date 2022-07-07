International
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/us-authorizes-liquefied-petroleum-gas-exports-to-venezuela-through-july-12-2023-1097076947.html
US Authorizes Liquefied Petroleum Gas Exports to Venezuela Through July 12, 2023
US Authorizes Liquefied Petroleum Gas Exports to Venezuela Through July 12, 2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States authorizes the exports of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela through July 12, 2023, the Department of the Treasury... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T15:12+0000
2022-07-07T15:12+0000
us
latin america
venezuela
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103704/96/1037049658_46:0:1954:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_44938050ae5436791acc4e34759bc8a4.jpg
"GENERAL LICENSE NO. 40A Authorizing Certain Transactions Involving the Exportation or Reexportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas to Venezuela (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions and activities related to the exportation or reexportation, directly or indirectly, of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela, i...are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 12, 2023," the statement said.
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103704/96/1037049658_284:0:1715:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_bb17c6d244626874aa929154222af41c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, latin america, venezuela

US Authorizes Liquefied Petroleum Gas Exports to Venezuela Through July 12, 2023

15:12 GMT 07.07.2022
© AP Photo / Lawrence JacksonMatthew, a liquefied natural gas tanker, unloads its cargo of 33 million gallons of LNG in Everett, Massachusetts
Matthew, a liquefied natural gas tanker, unloads its cargo of 33 million gallons of LNG in Everett, Massachusetts - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
© AP Photo / Lawrence Jackson
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States authorizes the exports of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela through July 12, 2023, the Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday.
"GENERAL LICENSE NO. 40A Authorizing Certain Transactions Involving the Exportation or Reexportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas to Venezuela (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions and activities related to the exportation or reexportation, directly or indirectly, of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela, i...are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 12, 2023," the statement said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала