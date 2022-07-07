https://sputniknews.com/20220707/us-authorizes-liquefied-petroleum-gas-exports-to-venezuela-through-july-12-2023-1097076947.html

US Authorizes Liquefied Petroleum Gas Exports to Venezuela Through July 12, 2023

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States authorizes the exports of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela through July 12, 2023, the Department of the Treasury...

"GENERAL LICENSE NO. 40A Authorizing Certain Transactions Involving the Exportation or Reexportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas to Venezuela (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions and activities related to the exportation or reexportation, directly or indirectly, of liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela, i...are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 12, 2023," the statement said.

